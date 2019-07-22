The Old and the New

I ran into Tim Orton the other day! We exchanged the usual and customary greeting — “How ya doin’?” However, you don’t want to ask Tim Orton, “What ya been up to?” because Tim is one busy guy. He is responsible for overseeing, managing and supervising his oil company’s locations all over northern Minnesota!
Meeting Tim reminded me of his grandfather Lee Orton. Back in the late 40s, Lee had the Standard Oil Station in the same place where Orton’s Convenience Store is now. In those days, there were seven gas stations in town! There was Orton’s Standard Oil, Trimble’s Shell, Cleghorn’s Deep Rock, William’s Skelly Gas and Ellis’ Texaco. Neubaurer’s Garage also sold gas, as did Schmideberg’s Highway Store.
We kids use to hang out in Lee Orton’s station. Both Joe and John Day worked for Lee and they were the best guys ever! John went on to school, but Joe stayed on to the end, and according to Tim’s mom, Lois, “... was a wonderful employee!”
Some of the kids used to sneak a smoke before school, during lunch hour or after school; however, if it was baseball season, they didn’t dare light up their cigarettes, as Johnny Day was also our baseball coach. He was a great coach and the best part of our team was the fact that Johnny was a Native American and many of our team members were also Native Americans.
As usual, I am wandering off the subject, so let’s get back to the Orton family, as the family has been a part of Walker’s history for six generations. Lee Orton married Maud Bragg, who was the daughter of Frank Bragg. Frank and his family moved to Walker in 1916 and they owned and operated Bragg’s Mercantile on the corner of Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue, where Christmas Point is now.
Frank built one of the first permanent, brick buildings on main street, which housed his hardware store on the main level, with the Walker Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star meeting rooms upstairs. Frank Bragg also had a lumber company in Walker, which he later sold to the Bailey family.
The Bailey boys were also very prominent businessmen in town with Norman and Bob being involved with the lumber company and Hollis in the hardware store.
Both Lee and Maud were very active in community affairs, as Lee served as the mayor of our little town while managing his Ford Motor dealership. Maud was instrumental in the Cass County Museum and wrote a very interesting little book about Walker’s early history titled, “The Birth of a Village.”
One of Lee and Maud Orton’s children, Frank, married Lois Lester. Lois’ dad Ivan Lester, had a sauna in Walker, on the corner where the playground of the Walker Elementary School is now. I believe my dad and I were Ivan Lester’s best customers, as we often basked in the comfort of his sauna many evenings after my dad’s busy days in the Walker Hospital. I especially remember the nights after a day in the woods deer hunting, when Lester’s sauna was particularly gratifying and appreciated!
At first, it didn’t make much sense to me that after sweating profusely in Ivan Lester’s sauna, the first place dad and I would head for was Butch Mankenberg’s pub. Dad was a big man, and it was his goal to lose weight in the sauna. Dad, however, being a doctor, also knew the importance of a good sodium-potasium balance in one’s system, and he knew that a good brew would do much to maintain that balance. At least, that’s what he always told me, but I knew that dad always enjoyed a good brew.
Lois Lester was a senior when I was a freshman in Walker High School, and I remember her, Jewell Anderson, June McMurrin, Doc Wayne’s daughters, the Ross girls, Lorraine Rode and other friends of Lois’ from our days down in Babe McMurrin’s Teenage Canteen. Lois ended up marrying Frank Orton and together they bought Frank’s dad’s Standard Oil Station. Frank and I served as two of the directors of the First National Bank back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and I recall Frank as being an extremely astute, sharp and a very smart businessman. It was obvious that his astuteness came from the blood of his predecessors and today, his son Tim, and Tim’s mom, Lois possess the same characteristics!
