Swimmers at the Government Landing swimming area.
Photo submitted

The water is too cold to think about swimming in Leech Lake in the middle of October, but I ran across the picture and thought perhaps the following words may give us something to think about for next summer.

The decade was the ‘30s.  We didn’t have a swimming beach in Walker. All the kids hung out among the fishing boats alongside the Government Landing, which today is our City Dock. On the northwest corner of the landing was a building where the captains of the big launches kept all of their gear. Check out the captain wearing a white shirt and tie!  Except for Gene Wicklund, in the lower right corner of the picture, we are all  well-covered so we didn’t get sunburned, as we would be there all day.

