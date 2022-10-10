The water is too cold to think about swimming in Leech Lake in the middle of October, but I ran across the picture and thought perhaps the following words may give us something to think about for next summer.
The decade was the ‘30s. We didn’t have a swimming beach in Walker. All the kids hung out among the fishing boats alongside the Government Landing, which today is our City Dock. On the northwest corner of the landing was a building where the captains of the big launches kept all of their gear. Check out the captain wearing a white shirt and tie! Except for Gene Wicklund, in the lower right corner of the picture, we are all well-covered so we didn’t get sunburned, as we would be there all day.
That’s Sonny Mankenberg and me in the front center. There wasn’t much room for swimming, but it was fun diving off the dock and searching for the fishermen’s lures that were caught in the rocky bottom. And profitable too, as the fishermen would toss us a nickel if we were able to retrieve their expensive lures.
In those days, a nickel bought us a hotdog at Seth Cleghorn’s “Nickel Skillet” on main street. If we had a good day and retrieved two lures, we could get an ice cream cone too. Notice I am wearing a fanny pack to hold all of Sonny’s and my nickels!
The decade was the ‘40s. The Walker Beach was located on a very small strip of sand on the vacant lot between Leonard and Ethyl Peterson’s home and Odin and Ingrid Naustvold’s beautiful mansion on Lake Street, which is called Cleveland Boulevard today. Long before there was a railroad in Walker, the lot was used by the Red River Lumber Company to roll their logs down to the lake, where the logs were boomed together and floated across the lake to Federal Dam, and eventually loaded on the Soo Line Railroad to be carried to the sawmills out east.
The city received a goodly amount of money from the lumber company for the use of that city lot. When the lumber industry diminished, the little sand beach was used for swimming and was always crowded with kids. There was also a raft for diving and playing a game called, “King of the Raft.”
The raft was made with 2-by-10-inch wood planks covering four used oil drums — one in each corner. Even when it rained we were either swimming in the water or diving off the raft. If the wind was blowing and there were huge waves, the water was much warmer.
If there was lightning in the air, Jim Richmire, our lifeguard, always made certain we were up on the beach and out of the water. Jim was a great guy, well liked by the kids and a very efficient lifeguard.
The decade was the ‘50s. In those days, the Walker Beach was located on a much longer strip of sand where the Walker Marina is now. The same old raft was used to play the same old game of “King-of-the-Raft.” I had the honor, however, of being the lifeguard in those days and I had a little 14-foot row boat that I used to tool around the swim area. This enabled me to have a better view of the swimmers and control the often boisterous activity out on the raft, than the control I would have had sitting on the beach.
The American Red Cross paid me a buck an hour to watch the kids, teach swimming and teach lifeguarding. I had four classes — beginning and intermediate swimming, and junior and senior life guarding. When I had the senior lifeguard class, I would appoint two of the junior lifeguards to be in charge of the beach, while I took the senior lifeguard class to swim to First Point and back. Most of my students in the senior class were girls and older than me — Lorraine Rode, Nancy and Mary Jane Wayne, June McMurrin, Honey Ross, Donna LaRosa and Jewell Anderson. I will always remember Jewell’s comment as she was swimming her way to First Point, “Sure, you get to sit there and row your stupid boat, while you make us swim all the way to First Point and back!”
One day last month, I was at the best swimming beach in northern Minnesota.There must be about 50 yards of beautiful sand beach and there is still a raft about 20 yards out in the water. The raft, however, is not the old raft of 2- by-10-inch wood planks covering four old used oil-drums. The new raft is a much larger — a very elaborate Styrofoam raft — with a ladder, no less!
It should have been a beautiful day for swimming. The temperature was about 90 and the humidity about 70. The beach should have been packed! There were, however, only four kids there — two little girls making sand castles on the beach and two bigger girls sunning themselves on the very elaborate Styrofoam raft. There were no boys, there was no one swimming, and there was no lifeguard.
I know times have changed. Kids nowadays are home on their computers and there are no funds for a lifeguard anyway. Was the reason there were no more kids there because there was no lifeguard? Or was the reason there was no lifeguard because there were no more kids there? Whatever the reason, it is too bad and something to think about next summer.
It is a beautiful swimming beach — much better than sharing the swim area with bunch of fishing boats! And also, worth much more than the nickel one might get diving for stuck fishing lures!
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
