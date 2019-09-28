by Otto Ringle
I’ll wager I was a couple years younger than the little guy in this picture, as it must have been about 85 years ago when my Dad took me to my very first pow-wow! Every Friday night, during the summer months, there were band concerts in the city bandstand, where the Chase condos are now, and every Saturday night, there were pow-wows on the front lawn of the Conservation Building.
The Conservation Building is the building that houses City Hall and the DMV offices today. We stood in the very back row of a huge circle created by hundreds of tourists on the lawn in front of the Conservation Building.
My Dad was about 6’4” and when he put me on his shoulders, I could see way over the heads of the many onlookers. The sights and sounds were amazing for a little kid.
The beat of the tom-tom, the jingle on the dresses of the dancers, the smell of the tobacco that is used in the Ojibwe drum and dance tradition, and the brilliant colors of their spectacular costumes flashing in front of my eyes — it was an array of an extravaganza combination of sight, sound and smell — unforgettable to a child.
The dances are called “exhibitions” today, and on Sept. 23, the Autumnal Equinox — when night and day are the same length, a day of unity was held. We had an incredible and unbelievable exhibition of the hoop dance displayed by the Sampson Brothers from Minneapolis! Since the two brothers have been promoting cultural pride, unity and hope through their dancing since they learned to walk, it is very appropriate that the Leech Lake Culture Alliance would have them promote unity at their first Unity Day in the City Rock Garden.
To think that the brothers would come to the woods of northern Minnesota in our little town of Walker is truly acknowledged and appreciated.
In addition to the extremely entertaining display of athletic, graceful and meaningful dance, another highlight of the unbelievable evening was keynote speaker and chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Faron Jackson. Faron stressed the importance of unity and getting along with each other when he said, “We are all in this together! During war-times, we fought together and covered each other’s backs and now today, we must learn to live and work together in harmony.”
When Faron had completed his talk, he, Mayor Jed Shaw and sculptor Joel Randell left the garden pavilion and walked over to unveil a beautiful bronze statue of an Ojibwe Hoop Dancer.
Randell is the same artist who sculpted the Circle of Time that stands in front of the Cass County Museum. For the past 15 years, Joel and his family have brought the statues all the way up from Luther, Okla., and during that period of time, they have become good friends of our little town. We are very fortunate to have become associated with such a nationally-known sculptor as Joel Randell.
