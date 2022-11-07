This week’s column is certainly living up to its name, as it begins with an old-time family who immigrated to Turtle Lake Township in their covered wagon over 100 years ago.
Starky and Delilah Lester, along with their son Ivan and Ivan’s wife Margaret, each had a little farm, not far from Turtle Lake. Later, Starky and Delilah had two more boys — Harry and Stanley, who remained on the two farms.
Ivan and Margaret, however, decided to move to Walker, where they built a little log home on the corner where the Walker Elementary School playground is now. Three daughters were born after they moved to Walker — Mary, Margaret and Lois. After graduating from Walker High School, Mary moved to San Diego, Muggs became an Army nurse and Lois became a Walker icon!
Lois was a couple of years older than I, however I remember her well as the little girl who always helped her dad with their sauna, which they had built behind their log home on schoolhouse hill. After a day in the woods deer hunting with my dad and the Krueger boys, we always headed for Lester’s sauna, as the moist heat gave a refreshing relief to our tired muscles and bones.
One could tell — even at that time — that the little 14-year-old gal was destined to become a success during her next 79 years!
During her teenage years, Lois was very active, always swimming and fishing in the summer and skiing and skating in the winter with her friends. She and her two sisters could also be found in the library on a rainy or stormy afternoon, at Friday night band concerts, Saturday night pow-wows and at Saint Agnes Church on Sunday mornings.
Although Lois was two years older than I, she was in my lifesaving class when I taught swimming at the Walker Public Beach, which at that time was down at the Walker Marina. In order to wear the Senior Lifesaving Badge on her swimming suit, Lois had to carry a swimmer all the way to First Point, while I rowed my rowboat alongside her to make certain she was doing it correctly.
Lois had no problem with the very rigorous requirement, as she was very athletic. Lois also spent a lot of time at Tianna Country Club, as she was also a very good golfer!
In 1952, Lois married Frank Orton and worked diligently with him in their Orton Oil Company, eventually expanding the business to several outlets throughout northern Minnesota. As busy as those businesses were, Lois still managed to find time to be very active in her community. She was very instrumental with the Walker Library, Saint Agnes Church, Evergreen Cemetery, American Legion Auxiliary and the Cass County Historical Society.
I attended a meeting of the Historical Society one time for the purpose of asking the board if they would maintain the Circle of Time, since it was right in front of their museum. Lois was very influential in making the suggestion that we form a committee of our own to plant and clean up the monument. It was certainly not surprising when, in 1979, Lois Orton was named, “Woman of the Year” by the Walker Jaycees!
Oftentimes, Lois was a “ghost writer” for this column. Knowing she was a bit older than I, had a better memory and much smarter, once in awhile I would call her to help me write this weekly column. When the paper came out, I could almost hear her chuckle, as I opened a note from her saying, “Nice job with your column this week!”
Lois is known to have said, “A woman today can handle a family and still have a career, but she has to work hard at doing both!”
Lois Orton had no problem living up to her wise and intelligent statement, as she loved her family. She and Frank had two children together — Tim and Susan; four grandchildren — Aaron, Alyssa, Margaret and Frank; and six great-grandchildren — Franchessca, Victoria, TJ, Blake, Grant and Jack.
The Walker icon will be missed, however, her personality, her service above self, her love for her family, and her duty to God and her country, should be an inspiration for all of us to follow. So long, Lois, it has been an honor and a privilege to walk life’s pathway with you!
