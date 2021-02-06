by Otto Ringle
She wasn’t my real mother, but she was my kids’ grandmother. And surprisingly, she once asked for my advice.
I was in Panmunjom, sitting at the peace table located on the Line of Demarcation between North and South Korea. The talk concerning the Armistice Agreement was at an intermission, as I read her letter: “Your dad and I are going to have a baby boy. What shall we name him?”
With great excitement, I wrote back, “That’s wonderful, Josie! But it makes no difference to me what you name him, just as long as you don’t name him something usual and customary, like Tom, Dick or Harry.”
So Josie named her bouncing baby boy after her Pope at the time, John Paul.
Josie was a good Catholic gal of Czechoslovakian descent and her maiden name was Votrubra. Our entire family went to Europe one year with the objective to try to find some relatives. We were successful in finding close relatives of my wife Joyce’s family in Norway and my family in Germany, but when we visited Czechoslovakia, there were tons of Votrubras. We will always recall Josie very dejectedly saying, “The name ‘Votrubra’ in Czech is as common as ‘Smith’ in the United States.”
Josie will always be remembered for her many idiomatic phrases, such as, “If I knew I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.” And in a similar theme, there was, “Paraphrasing Bill Shakespeare, ‘If I had a choice, I would choose ... to be!’”
We could go on and on with Josie’s memorable sayings: “Listening to that kind of music is like beating your head against a wall; it feels good when you stop.” “Cleaning an oven is like ... nothing!” “When I was young and goo-looking, nobody ever took my picture, Now when I am old and wrinkled, everybody wants to!”
When talking about Christmas presents, Josie always said, “If I can’t eat it, I don’t want it!” And when talking about her garden, she would say, “I’m not going to plant anything I can’t eat!”
Her grandchildren Franz, Sudena and Theo remember Josie best for her cookies, pies and sweet pickles. And, I might add, her wild duck and wild rice dressing. Josie was a wonderful cook.
Because her granddaughter Mara was the oldest, she has many more memories.
“Grandma Josie was a wonderful lady! I will always remember when I was only four years old, traveling from Silver Bay to Walker for the holidays. Grandma Josie always met us at the door and we could see her dining table already beautifully decorated. After a huge dinner, I helped clear the table. When reaching over the counter, I dropped both a fine china dish and crystal cut glassware from Germany into the sink. I vividly remember the sounds that occurred; not only from the dishes but everyone screaming from the dining room.
“Grandma Josie came up to me and calmly said, ‘I’ll take it from here!’”
Mara continued, “Walking downtown with Grandma Josie was always a treat. My favorite stop was Heritage when it was where Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus is now, with their moccasins and rock candy. She also introduced me to the flea market in Hackensack and the Saint Agnes Cookie Walk; places and moments I still cherish and look forward to today.
“Grandma Josie always contributed to the Saint Agnes Cookie Walk, and her pies and sweet pickles were well-known and always sold out first. I will always remember her Christmas sugar cookie, shaped like a candy cane. She always said, ‘It’s a J for Jesus.’ Her faith was strong and Grandpa Ringle always said, ‘We are an ecumenical family, as we represent several different Christian churches.’”
This family trait still exists to this day, but Mara is quick to add, “It doesn’t matter, as long as we all believe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.