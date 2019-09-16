by Otto Ringle
Kudos to Jodie Jenstad and Walker’s best-kept-secret! Who is Jodie and what is Walker’s best kept secret?
Jodie is a master gardener! Her masterful art is as good as any master artist could produce. There is, however, not an artist in the world who could work with his paint brush and paint exactly, precisely and produce the beauty that Jodie does with a spade and lots of elbow grease. Her work is truly Walker’s best-kept-secret, as the City Rock Garden is tucked away behind the liquor store.
The liquor store is well-known, but not many know about Jodie’s masterpiece.
Our family moved to Walker in 1930 and my dad, being an ardent hunter and fisherman, wanted to buy the Odin Naustvold home, which was located across the street from the library. The house was for sale and on the lake, so it would be convenient for Dad to keep a boat.
My mom, however, growing up on a farm in South Dakota, wanted to buy the city dump, which was also across the street from dad’s choice, and also for sale. It was Mom’s most ardent desire to have a huge rock garden and she knew the ground underneath the dump would be very fertile, fruitful and productive.
Of course, Mom won the discussion and she hired a master gardener whose name was Bob Pauly. Bob created a masterpiece! All Mom had to do was to turn on a faucet in her kitchen, and water would enter into a small, meandering creek! The trickling water would cascade over three or four waterfalls and eventually find its way through the rock and flowers to fall into a small garden pool.
This was right after the Great Depression. Unemployment was high and our President Franklin Roosevelt formed the CCC — Civilian Conservation Corps — in an effort to create jobs for the many unemployed workers in our country.
One of dad’s good friends, Dan DeLury, was a lawyer in Walker, and dad told Dan about Mom’s beautiful rock garden. Dan was also on the city council at the time, and he convinced his fellow council members that the city should obtain the services of the CCC and the city could have a garden like Mom’s. With the expert supervision, advice and help of master gardener, Mr. Pauly, the Walker City Rock Garden became a reality.
During the next seven decades, there have been a few weddings back there and a few workers from the Cass County Courthouse walk over and eat their lunch there, but all and all the beautiful Rock Garden has been Walker’s best-kept secret, only because no one knew it was there!
In 2015, when the work with the Circle of Time was completed, the Leech Lake Culture Alliance wanted to do something to make Walker’s best-kept secret a little more well-known. With many very generous donations from various individuals, businesses and organizations in the area, they were able to put up a small, intimate garden pavilion, and for the next three years, Art in the Garden events were held there. The events consisted of performances from local entertainers, sing-alongs, art shows, dance performances by Just For Kix and exhibitions by the Leech Lake Drum and Dance Group.
Last April, Gov. Tim Walz made the following statement, “It is time for policy being done to Indian people to stop and for policy to be done in partnership with Native Nations to begin and continue.”
With these words in mind, members of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe put their heads together and came up with the idea of having an annual “Unity Day” at the garden. The first annual event will be the dedication of a statue called, “UNITY” that will be located next to the Rock Garden and a dedication will be held Sept. 23, the autumnal equinox, when night and day are equal; a day of unity!
In future years, it is hoped the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley schools will take over the annual event. The event this year promises to be a gala one with performances by the Leech Lake Drum and Dance Group and a sing-along directed by Julie Bright.
We hope to see you there to help promote and ensure “UNITY” between the two communities in our Leech Lake Area!
