A May Day basket
Photo submitted

This is the first day of May. When we were kids living on Lake Street, now called Cleveland Boulevard in Walker, the day was very special at our house. The custom back in the ‘30s was to make a little basket, fill it with candy and flowers, and hang it on the door knob of a girl’s house. There were lots of girls in our neighborhood, and my mom had me make May baskets for all of them.

Janeen Bailey lived right door. Her dad Hollis Bailey, owned the hardware store in Walker. Down the street, Henry Renner, who owned Renner’s Clothing, had three daughters, Betty, Audrey and Rosemary. Across the street from Renners lived the Byre girls and the Rausch girls. Casper Rausch owned Walker Creamery, and I’m not certain but I think Byre worked  for the county or maybe Ah-Gwah-Ching.

