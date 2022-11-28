Would you believe this column has been published every week for going on seven years. It is difficult for me to believe, as I did not do well in English nor history in old WHS, and if I wanted to play football for the Carleton Knights, I had to take a special course in English. So, I will fill the space my editor has so graciously given me for the past six years with a little poem about the tripledemic that has our kids filling all the hospital beds in the country.
Please bear with me, as you will notice the little poem has no rhyme, reason, punctuation, capital letters and shows a poor attempt at iambic pentameter!
The idea of writing poetry in this manner goes back to 1913, when a French poet, Guillaume Apollinaire, submitted his first volume of original verse to his publisher. It was called an “Alcol” and the proof copy was sent back to him with no punctuation nor capital letters. This was probably an error, but Apollinaire liked the way his unorthodox and uncommon presentation forced the reader to think about how to say the lines.
His poem was published and he continued to use the form of writing poetry for the remainder of his writing career. So let’s see if it works in this issue of “The old and the new.” We will follow the theme of the old and the new by beginning with a memory of my Dad giving physicals to aspiring football players in his little 12-bed hospital where Portage Brewery is now.
The big, strong, eager football players didn’t have a choice — either accept protection and play for the old blue and gold of the Walker Warriors — or watch the games from the sidelines. The annual physical was mandatory and required by the Minnesota State High School League.
The end of the alcol is a plea to help us live with the tripledemic we have today — flu, covid and the respiratory syncytial virus. The experts tell us all three could be eliminated if people would just get vaccinated! They also tell us, all three are here to stay!
By the way, if you are interested in purchasing a book of six years of this column, the proceeds will go to landscaping our new library. Email ottoringle@gmail.com
we believe in god the father almighty maker of heaven and earth our little town - on our big lake the very best place on this earth
twas a little hospital the waiting room was full big strong prospective football players waiting for their annual physical
they didnt have a choice if they wanted to play measles mumps rubella a little needle poke kept all three away
they cringed when doc scrapped their arm to keep them from getting smallpox some even hesitated an unwanted scar would do no harm
they had to fill a bottle with an amber fluid the others laughed when one couldnt do it
today children sick from three diseases flu and covid and rsv we believe in god the father almighty we pray oh lord — please help us — please
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
