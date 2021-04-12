Just look at his exuberance, his exhilaration and the euphoria in that face! It didn’t make any difference what he said — we laughed! It was not what he said, but it must have been the way he said it that made us laugh!
Perhaps it was that twinkle in his eye, that expression on his face, or perhaps it was because he himself had a chuckle in his voice, when he would merely greet you on an otherwise dismal day and light up your life!
Donald Jerome Pfau’s father had passed away, but he, his brother John, and mother Vivian Pfau came to us from Wishek, N.D., when they bought the old Rode’s Café that used to be across the street from Zona Rosa. After a stint in the U.S. Army and many years of college and Optometry School at Pacific University, he returned to Walker to serve as our optometrist for many years.
Not only was he our only optometrist, but he also served as the scoutmaster of Troop 40, and during his tenure, his troop was one of the best in the Headwaters Area Council!
In addition to being a very busy optometrist and scoutmaster, Don found the time to be a diligent, hard-working and conscientious Rotarian. Again — with a smile on his face, a chuckle in his voice, and working over a hot fire and a frying pan full of bacon grease and filets of walleye — he made us laugh. He would light up our lives!
As a tribute to Don’s many years in scouting — especially working with our boys, hiking, camping, living on the wild-side, and lighting up their lives, as well as ours — wouldn’t it be wonderful if our little town would bring to light and out of the darkness, one of our area’s best-kept secrets?
The area of approximately 2,500 linear feet of Lake May Creek, from Leech Lake to Lake May, could be developed into a marvelous and magnificent nature trail. Not only is the area rich in natural beauty of flora and fauna, but it is also rich in historical interest, as Henry Schoolcraft, first in 1820 with the Lewis Cass Expedition, thought the little creek would bring them to the source of the Mississippi River. Two years later in 1822, Schoolcraft returned to discover Lake Itasca was the true source.
Naturally, development of the little creek would involve permits from the DNR, the city of Walker, and approval from the private residences who live along the creek. The highest hurdle might be the private residences, as some may not want people walking or biking between their homes and the beautiful and historic body of water.
However, with a little persuasion, exertion and endeavor, the task might be able to be accomplished! It is certainly worth the effort as the area is so abundant with natural beauty and should be shared by all.
Don Pfau has a son Dave, and although he lives in Blaine, he is still very active in his old home town, especially with the “Rick Voight Memorial Golf Tournament.” There you go Dave, developing a trail along Lake May Creek would be a lot of work, but you would light up our lives as your dad did, if you made it happen. Let me know if you need any help.
Most funeral homes provide the opportunity to purchase trees in memory of loved one’s past, and our family is going to donate a stand of Norway in memory of Don, in an effort to follow the endeavors of Pastor Mark Olson, as he himself planted a stand of Norway pine in the area behind Hope Lutheran Church and along Lake May Creek. The residents of our little town could do the same.
Donald Jerome Pfau would not want us to use his name; however, we could call the trail — “Walk-a-Little, Bike-a-Little, Laugh-a-Little and Light Up Your Lives!” So long friend Don, it has been a pleasure walking life’s pathway with you!
Hey, perhaps we should simply call the memorial to Don — “Life’s Pathway!” What do you think, Dave?
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.