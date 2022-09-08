The column this week has a very important message. Every community needs an ambassador and this message is to suggest to readers that community choirs can be the best ambassadors a community could have.
Just think what the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has done for Salt Lake City, Utah, or what the Harlem Gospel Choir has done for that area of New York City.
What is the first thing you think of when you hear of Concordia College or St. Olaf? Their choirs! Why even our little neighboring town of Longville has a community choir.
Back in the ‘70s, Walker used to have two choirs — the Sweet Adelines and the Barbershoppers. Both were truly ambassadors, as they not only brought other Sweet Adelines and Barbershoppers to our little town, but the audience came from all over the area to hear them.
One year, the Barbershoppers brought a group to Walker from as far away as Miami! The National Champion “Suntones” sang up and down main street of our little town, graced the stage at the high school auditorium and later, sang at the “Afterglow” at the Chase.
The Walker Area Foundation later sponsored a wonderful choir called, “The Taste of Broadway.” They packed the house when they performed at Northern Lights. More recently, the Walker Area Voices, performed throughout the town and put on a wonderful Christmas Show at Charlie’s Up North.
It has been a while since song has filled the winter air above Walker Bay. During the summer months we have the wonderful “Walker Bay Live” every Thursday, and we have the Sunday evening performances in the Community Church Gazebo. There is, however, no singing in the wintertime. We must get a choir going again.
Both psychologists and physiologists tell us, “Singing is a whole-body experience, triggering the release of endorphins and dopamine, giving one increased awareness of body and mind.” Besides that, it’s fun.
When asked to join a choir, we always hear the reply, “I’m much too busy!” There is an old Polish Proverb that says, “If you are too busy too sing — you are too busy!”
It is amazing the musical talent we have in our Leech Lake area. The Chancel Choir of Hope Lutheran Church has a tremendous array of talent and they could be the nucleus for a wonderful community choir — if they were only willing to share their talents.
The professional singers we have in the area is something else again. If we could get all those professionals to share their talents, what a wonderful chorus it would be.
“Singing Nuns,” “Popple Bar Singers,” “Bright Side,” “After 5,” “Acoustofiddle,” “Legion Club Karaoke Singers,” “Kellogg Duo,” “James Duo,” Larry Kimball and Carol Robinson, Doris and Larry Johnson, Ryan and Joanne Pels, Katelin DeLorenzo and Steve Reiter — we could go on and on! If we could only convince them their talents should be shared for everybody to appreciate.
A long time ago, Jesus’ friend Peter said, “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another!”
During the winter months, I have the honor to sing in a 120-voice community choir in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Fountain Hills is a beautiful little town nestled in the magistry of the McDowell Mountains with the amazing rock formations and shimmering waters of four, beautiful little lakes nearby — Apache, Canyon, Roosevelt and Saguaro Lakes. The town is full of culture.
In addition to the community choir, it also has a community theater, a community band, a museum, and there are works of art, paintings and beautiful bronze statues all over town. One of the main streets is called, “Avenue of the Fountains,” and there are water features all along the avenue, culminating with the world’s tallest fountain — reaching 560 feet in the air.
The choir puts on two shows — one in the spring and one at Christmas time. Last spring, we sang songs from Joseph Stein’s, “Fiddler On the Roof.” If we shared our talents, ya ba dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dum. All winter long we’d biddy, biddy bum, we could sing so gallantly! We could be so healthy, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dum. If we freed some endorphins and dopamine we would better our body and our mind — don’t you see?
Come all you singers, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba, dibba dum. Move over, Joe Stein, the Leech Lake Ambassadors of Song are back in town — dibba dibba dum!
