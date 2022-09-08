The logo for the Ambassadors of Song for the Leech Lake Area.
Photo submitted

The column this week has a very important message. Every community needs an ambassador and this message is to suggest to readers that community choirs can be the best ambassadors a community could have.

Just think what the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has done for Salt Lake City, Utah, or what the Harlem Gospel Choir has done for that area of New York City.

