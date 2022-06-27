This spring saw the passing of two very special, long-time friends, and I must deviate a bit from the theme of “The old and new” column to tell you a little of our mutual relationship.
She called me “Doc” and I called her “Toots!” We have been good friends ever since she and Tony moved to Walker in 1948 — when I was a junior in High School. She was an avid football fan, never missed any of our high-school games, and later, as a dental patient of mine, never missed any of her regular six-month dental exams.
We oftentimes talked football in the dental office, and I was surprised of her knowledge of the game! She knew much more about the individual players for the Minnesota Vikings than did I. When the exam was over, as she left the operatory, she always gave me a big hug and was quick to remind me, with a mischievous twinkle in her eye, “Remember, I am 12 years older than you!”
Helen Gerritsen was 102 years old when she passed away! Although I only knew Toots for 74 of those 102 years, I knew her as a down-to-earth individual, who always said what was on her mind.
When her husband Tony was alive, the two of them, my dad and I would go out fishing together and Toots would cook up our catch afterwards. Tony and Toots owned and operated the Highway Store on Highway 34 south of Walker, but when Tony passed away, Toots sold the store and went to work for Ah-Gwah-Ching. Since I was a consulting dentist there, we also exchanged stories of working together at the tuberculosis sanitorium.
Toots was also a good member of Hope Lutheran Church and every Sunday, she always complimented the selection of our Chancel Choir. Helen was truly a fun-lovin’, yet grand and regal lady!
With recollections of an old Cary Grant movie, whenever I saw her I called her, “Judy, Judy, Judy.” Judy Keiser was an accomplished pianist and she oftentimes accompanied our Chancel Choir at Hope Lutheran Church. She and I also sang in a choir called the Kabekona Singers.
On one of our out-of-town engagements, the singers from the Kabekona area were going to get together after the performance for dinner and I pointed out to Judy that all of the other singers were married couples! Rather than be alone, we might as well travel together and dine together after our performance, since we were the only members who had lost our spouses and now were by ourselves.
Judy’s reply was a very emphatic and stern response as she very emphatically said, “OK, but I want you to know — right from the beginning — there will be absolutely no ulterior motives of any kind!”
During the drive to and from Bemidji, I learned all about Judy’s management of Keiser Associates, specializing in work for law firms in the Midwest, lecturing trial lawyers and the author of two expert witness articles for law publications. I quickly learned there was a very intelligent woman sitting next to me in my car!
Surprisingly, Judy and I had something else in common to talk about in addition to her work and our love of music. Judy graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956, and although she was only 11 years old, she remembered when Walker played Westbrook in football in 1949. Not only did she recall the game, but she remembered Westbrook beat us very badly and was quick to point that out! My only response was to tell her, the game was our only loss that year, but she was not impressed.
As we live our lives together, friends such as Toots and Judy are a very special asset for one to possess, and so I say, “So long Judy, Judy, Judy — and Toots too — it has been a pleasure walking life’s pathway with the two of you!”
