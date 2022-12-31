Remember Art Linkletter’s television program called, “Kids Say the Darnedest things?” I am certain all of you have memories of your kids saying some of the darnedest things each of my grandkids have said, written and sang throughout the years.
At my Hope Lutheran Church, our pastor has a special time for the children in the congregation. One Sunday, he was telling the kids the story of John 13: 1-17 in the Bible, when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples. When Pastor was finished, my little grandson boldly raised his hand and proudly said, “My mom washes my dad’s feet all the time.”
Everybody wants their kids and grandkids to do well, right? We all want them to not only do well financially, but more importantly to do well in their relationships, with friends, neighbors, community and other members of their families. Perhaps I was a bit too concerned of being certain this happens in our family, as I pursued this goal too enthusiastically. I was very happy to hear my granddaughter, who has a very good head on her shoulders, advise me, “Chill out, Grandpa! Our family is doing just fine.”
Even when my wife was confined to a wheelchair, we always attended all of our grandkids’ school events. One winter evening we were on our way to one of the basketball games, and my grandson was pushing his grandma’s wheelchair. They came to a huge snowdrift but rather than go around it, he advised, “Cover your face, Grandma, we’re going right through it!” He gave the wheelchair a good push and she busted right through, laughing all the way! When they were inside the school, there was a long hallway to the gym. He warned his Grandma, “I’m going to give you a good push, Grandma. I’ll meet you on the other end of the hallway. You’re on your own, Grandma.”
One night I drove my two grandsons to watch the Harlem Globetrotters play basketball in Duluth. On the way I was singing along to a song that was playing on the car radio, and one of my grandsons asked, “Grandpa, do you like this song?” “Yeah, it’s a good song,” I answered. His reply was, “Well why don’t you be quiet so we can enjoy it too?”
I was very privileged when another of my granddaughters said, “Grandpa, I want you to be my escort in my National Junior Miss Pageant.” That truly was a great honor for both of us, and when she was older, I couldn’t believe the title of a thesis she wrote entitled, “Immune Response to Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.” Yes, kids certainly say and often write about the darnedest things.
Our family used to have a restaurant on the main street of Walker called The Goalpost. A terrible fire demolished the popular sports bar and when it was rebuilt, our family changed the name to Benson’s. One of my little grandsons, who was just learning to talk at the time, ran around the restaurant and proudly said, “Hi, my name is Benson; they named this place after me.”
One year a granddaughter decided to go to school in Bemidji. Perhaps it really wasn’t “the darnedest thing,” but it sure was wonderful to hear her say, “Next year, Grandpa, I’m going back to school in Walker.”
There was a tear in my eye and a lump in my throat when another of my granddaughters sang Adele’s beautiful song at her brother’s wedding: “There is nothing I would not do, to make you feel my love.” Sometimes it is surprising but it is always wonderful to hear your kids and grandkids too, say, sing and sometimes write the darnedest things.:”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.