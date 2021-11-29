He loved his country, community, family and was an all-around great guy. He was a jack of all trades: a lumberjack and a cattle raiser. He worked on the Iron Range and was a gas station attendant. He was the Master Bread man, a bus driver and a janitor at the old Walker High School. He was an avid hunter and taught gun safety to our kids.
He was a life-long member of Walker American Legion Post 134, where he was a past commander, a member of the 40&8, Color Guard and American Veterans. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to all the Kennedys, Taylors, Glawes, Butzows, Enbloms, Pfeiffers, Augustsons, LeKanders, Gassmans, Bullingers and Edwards.
But did you know Allen Angus Kennedy was also a very good basketball player?
Although I had the honor of serving with Al Kennedy on the Legion Post Color Guard many years before, he and his basketball team were my idols. In 1946 Al was a member of Walker High School’s very best basketball team.
The old Walker Warriors and the new Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves have had many very good teams over the years, and everyone knows and talks about the state contenders of 2013, when Anthony Fisher led his Wolves into the state basketball tournament. And everybody knows when Sammy Evenson and his cousin Bobby Kennedy led their Warrior basketball team through an undefeated season, only to lose to mammoth Bemidji in the tournament.
In 1946, however, the old Warriors was a team of beauty. There was a pair of guards named Pete Jianopolus and Ted Smigluski who worked together in a beautiful array of coordinated teamwork. They would weave back and forth until one was open, stop, set and shoot a two-handed long shot. If the team managed to get ahead and the clock was winding down, they would again weave back and forth, destroying not only minutes off the clock but also the stamina and minds of their opponents.
Duane Fillman was their center, a big, strong dude who pushed and shoved his way to the bucket for an easy layup or often might try and old rounding George Mikan hook shot — popular in the 1940s because of the Minneapolis Laker star.
Al Kennedy played at one of the corner positions as a power forward, called that because about all they did was stand in their respective corners and shoot two-handed long shots or once in awhile, drive toward the basket and power their way in for an easy lay-up.
The stand-out on the team was the other forward, Wayne Fuller. Wayne changed the game of basketball in the old Longbow Conference and in the entire northern Minnesota, for that matter. He was not content with standing in his corner and shooting with two hands. He would drive to the free-throw line and shoot a one-handed jump shot. A one-handed jump shot? Who does that? Nobody did that in 1946.
Yes, it’s true. Wayne Fuller brought the one-handed jump shot to northern Minnesota, and when Al saw Wayne’s success, rather than stand in his corner, content with firing with two hands and risk having his shot blocked, he, too, would take a few steps away from his defender and fire a one-handed jump shot.
Again, it was another thing of beauty when Pete and Ted would weave back and forth at their guard positions, stop, fake one way, jump the other direction, and fire the one-handed jump shot they learned from their fellow player.
Duane, Pete, Ted, Wayne and Al were all seniors; but on the bench was a junior, Dick Jones who, although he played with a contraption preventing his shoulder from popping out of place, as it would otherwise do, was a great asset to the team of 1946.
The celebration of Allen Angus Kennedy’s life was held the other day. It was a beautiful observance and commemoration of Al’s many accomplishments during his long life of 93 years. The love he had for his country, his community, his fellow Legion members and his huge family — and the love they all had for him — was mentioned and shown many times. There was no mention, however, of the part he played on the very best basketball team the Warriors and Wolves have ever had.
So long, Al, it has been a great pleasure walking life’s pathway with you.
