by Otto Ringle
This is going to be an exciting, thrilling and a stimulating new year, and one of our New Year resolutions should be a concern about global-warming, climate-change or whatever you prefer to call it.
Older people, like me, will remember when we were kids, wintertime temperatures of 40, 50 and even 60 below in Walker were commonplace. The record book shows the coldest temperature in Minnesota was recorded on Feb. 2, 1996, in Tower, when the thermometers hit 60 below.
I can recall, when we were kids, the temperature on Leech Lake, recorded officially by the US Coast Guard was 62 below.
It makes no difference what the exact temperature was, or where that cold day was recorded, it doesn’t get nearly that cold nowadays. It may hit 30 below and maybe even 40 below, but that’s about it — right?
There is a mental condition in the German language called, “vunderlust.” Translated into English, it means a strong desire to travel, and high on my bucket list is to cruise the iconic Northwest Passage in a small expedition ship with expert guides, who can explain and show what global climate change has done to that beautiful area.
Because of this warming trend, it was just a few years ago that the route became entirely ice-free — the very first time in recorded world history. It was about that same time, we traveled to the Svalbard Archipelago, which is located within the Northwest Passage in an effort to see a polar bear, a harp seal, an Arctic fox or an Arctic wolf, even a white hare would do.
We would be satisfied with seeing anything white. The only white thing we saw was a sea-gull.
We have also cruised through the beautiful Prince Christian Sound on the south coast of Greenland, where we witnessed huge glacier ice, caving into the sea. Greenland has an average of about a foot of ice covering the fourth largest island in the world, and if all that ice continues to melt as it has been, much of the world will be under water — including much of the state of Florida.
As far back as 1954, on our way to Eta Jima Specialist School in Japan, our plane stopped to gas up on the small island of Shishmaref, Alaska. Even then, 65 years ago, we could see the very beginning effects of global climate change.
Today, that phenomenon in Shishmaref is considered to be the most dramatic in the world. Rising temperatures have resulted in a reduction of sea-ice, which serves to buffer Shishmaref from storm surges. Also the permafrost, upon which the town, about the same size as Walker, is built, has also begun to melt, making the shore even more vulnerable to erosion.
In recent years the shoreline in Shishmaref has been receding at an average rate of 10 feet a year.
Isn’t the photograph in the masthead magnificent? Because of global climate-change and ongoing potential loss of sea ice, in 2008 these amazingly alluring animals, were listed on the Endangered Species Act.
Next September would be a great time for you to see polar bears. You can ride on a tundra buggy in Churchill, Manitoba, to see the King of the Arctic. Drive up to Winnipeg and jump on the Via Rail — a wonderful, scenic train ride north to the small town on Hudson Bay.
It is, however, worth a little more money to purchase a sleeper, as the trip is a couple of overnights.
Please permit me to share a personal story with you: When we went to Churchill to see the polar bears, my wife Joyce was on oxygen, and her small, computer-regulated, portable tank only lasted a few hours — depending upon her anxiety — and she was very anxious to see the King of the Arctic. She also had a huge, 75-pound tank, which had to be loaded and stored in the very back of the train, because of its ability to possibly ignite or even explode.
Our sleeper was at the front of the train and I had to navigate through all the cars, the entire length of the train, to refill Joyce’s portable tank. Having to do this many times throughout our journey, the passengers and train workers got to know me well and what I was doing. As I passed through the cars, they would shout out laughingly, “There goes Oh-toe for his O-2!”
It’s not very funny on paper, but it was at the time, and the event made the trip memorable and enjoyable — in addition to seeing the King of the Arctic!
