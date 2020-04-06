by Otto Ringle
Mother’s Day is May 10th! You have one month to play a little game with me! Tell me about your mom! Email to ottoringle@gmail.com or send to P.O. Box 841 Walker, MN 56484.
I will begin our little game by talking about my mom, and I think you will find it fun to talk about yours. Please attach a photograph; not necessarily of your mother, but perhaps some incident pertaining to her.
I will begin with a sad note, as my mother passed away when I was only 13 years old and my little sister Sue was only 8. And to make matters worse, mom spent her last five years in and out of hospitals as she was afflicted with the dreaded disease of multiple sclerosis. Therefore, sister Sue was with her in a normal mother-daughter relationship for only three years. Nevertheless, she has many fond memories of her.
I asked her, since she was only 3, if she would share some of those memories, and I received two single-spaced emails! Many of her memories are the same as mine, but there were a couple that impressed her most.
“One summer we had a terrible fire in our beautiful home. While our home was being remodeled, we lived in an upstairs apartment in the old Naustvold Building on main street. Nancy Freeman’s general store is there now. It must have been difficult for mom to see her lovely home destroyed by smoke and water, and with her MS, it must have also been difficult for her to climb the stairs to that little apartment.
“I remember a very loud siren across the street from the apartment that sounded during the mock air raids during World War II. It was my brother’s and my job to pull all the blinds so the light from our apartment couldn’t be seen from the air!”
Sister Sue continues with another recollection. “The library was right across the street from our house and mom would take me there weekly until I was old enough to go by myself. She instilled in me my love of reading that has lasted the last 80-plus years. Popular books at the time were, “Winnie the Pooh,” “Wind in the Willows,” “Peter Pan,” “Jungle Book” and “Five Chinese Brothers.”
Sue also mentioned our mom’s love of flowers and she talked about her work with the annual flower shows that were held in the community building where the post office is now. She talked about the patio of our home that burned, where one could sit and enjoy a sunken garden and her beautiful rock garden with the meandering brook that emptied into a garden pool.
She did not mention how mom persuaded dad to build that beautiful home that burned in the first place. So, I am going to put my two cents in.
When mom and dad came to Walker in 1930, dad being an ardent sportsman, wanted to buy the old Naustvold house, which was located on Cleveland Boulevard and had lake access to Walker Bay where he could have a boat house to keep his fishing and hunting gear and his 14 foot cedar stripped boat with a five-horse Johnson motor.
The city dump across the street was also for sale, and coming from a farm in South Dakota, mom knew that the ground underneath the dump would be very fertile and would make a wonderful place for her sunken garden that could be seen from a patio with plenty of room for a rock garden in the back, complete with that meandering creek that emptied into a garden pool.
Now I don’t know what she did to persuade dad, but mom got her way and from then on dad and I had to carry the boat, motor and all the gear across the street to the city access landing!
Now it’s your turn! If you feel you have something interesting about your mom, it would be great if you took the time to jot down a memory. Don’t forget to attach a picture.
I will feature your comments every week from now until Mother’s Day; it will make a nice present for her.
For all you mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day!
