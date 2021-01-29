by Otto Ringle
It’s 2021 and Walker is 125 years old. It seems like yesterday we celebrated our 100th anniversary with the highlight of the celebration being an All-School Reunion in 1996, conducted by the school’s alumni.
I still have the four-page reunion section from The Pilot-Independent, where the headline article was about 102-year-old Freeman Ramberg, who not only attended the reunion but also found time to go fishing on Leech Lake during the many school activities. Ramberg was a teacher and later the principal in the early and middle 1920s.
Also on the front page was an article written by the WHA Jouralism Class with the headline, “Remembering the Old School.” The article mentioned the fact that the only extracurricular activity for girls was speech; girls didn’t even have a gym class in those days.
There was no hot lunch program, as the kids who lived in town had to walk home for their lunch, while the out-of-towners brought their lunch in a brown bag. Jewell Mendenhall, a member of the journalism class, claimed, “The worst thing kids did in class back then was whisper, pass notes or chew gum!”
There were also pictures of the 1915 Walker band, which is shown in the heading of this column, and the 1955-56 Warrior Basketball Team, which at that time had the best season record in the school’s history, under coach Lynn Sykes.
Page 2 of the Reunion Section had a schedule of events that included Friday’s walk-through history tours of the school and the opening ceremony that evening. Saturday morning there was a 5K run and more history tours. Saturday afternoon there were basketball and volleyball tournaments and the alumni choir practice. Saturday night featured decade parties at the Chase, Northern Lights, the Red Barn and Arthur’s Ten Mile Lake Inn. Sunday’s activities included more history tours in the morning with a fashion show and alumni choir presentation during brunch. After the closing ceremony, a golf tournament was held at Tianna Country Club.
In addition to huge photographs of the 1960 basketball team and the undefeated 1962 football team on page 3, it is fun to look at the advertisements paid for by various WHA Alumni: Bill and Kathy Bieloh’s Moondance Ranch and Wildlife Park; Gary and Deb Wilkening’s Zona Rosa; Scott and Jackie Bruns’ A&W; Gary and Theresa Bilben’s Village Square; and Stewart Wilson’s Loons Unlimited. Jan Evenson Hendrickson had three businesses in those days: Reed’s Gifts, Northern Exposure and Kid’s Stuff.
Would you believe it? Our family sponsored the entire back page. In the middle was a huge star listing 16 members of our family who graduated from Walker. Around the star were advertisements for Mitch and Mara Loomis’ Shores of Leech Lake Campground and Marina; Franz and Theo Ringle’s Benson’s Eating and Drinking Emporium; Sudy and Jamie Johnson’s Ringle Rental; my dental office and my Steingarten Press.
Since they didn’t host one of the decade parties, Benson’s had another ad anouncing that all decades were welcome to attend their Friday night BBQ rib special and dance to the live music of “Ripchord.” Also mentioned was the Saturday night prime rib special with dancing again to “Ripchord.” On that same back page is a picture of me, dressed in my dental smock, displaying a set of eight books I put together on the history of Walker. The set, published by Steingarten Press, included Maud Bragg Orton’s “Birth of a Village,” and Sue Ringle Pfau’s “House on Lake Street,” along with my six books.
The eight books were boxed together in a set with the hope that proceeds from its sale would go to community projects, such as the Alumni Association. The set sold for $160, and 100 sets were sold with the $16,000 going toward the Circle of Time.
All in all, the three-day celebration 25 years ago was pleasingly memorable and could be done again — say, every 25 years.
