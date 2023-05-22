It was five years ago that we sat in the Onigum Community Center to witness the celebration of the life of “One who walks alone.” There were frost-colored memories of another day, 70 years ago, when Pauline Aitken came into my dental office with a bunch of little kids: Joe, Roger and Larry, in that order, perhaps 3, 4 and 5 years old. However there were also three or four others that Pauline thought should be seen by a dentist. Pauline was a wonderful mother, a long-time good friend of other members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and one who knew the importance of good dental care.
After meeting the Aitken boys that day, it was fun watching them grow up and assume important positions in both communities. They were all very good athletes in high school and later on, it was a blast watching them play with the Nighthawk Basketball Team and also on the golf links at Tianna Country Club. Although I became close friends with all the boys, Larry especially played an important role in our Circle of Time Committee and was an inspiration for us to form the Leech Lake Culture Alliance.
Larry was a luminary of American Indian education who blazed a trail for American Indian educators and leaders who have gone on to earn well-regarded positions in Minnesota and Bemidji-area academia and higher education. He helped establish the Leech Lake Tribal College, which now boasts nearly 1,000 graduates, the University of Minnesota Duluth’s American Indian Learning Resource Center, and was also a founder of the American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University.
Among my souvenirs and memorabilia is a small pouch of tobacco given to me by Larry as a token of friendship. When Larry was asked to unveil the statue in the Circle of Time symbolizing many indigenous tribes who trod the forests of the Leech Lake area long before the Ojibwe, Larry responded, “OK, but you will have to give me two pouches of tobacco.”
Larry gave me one pouch as a token of friendship and used the other to sing a prayer of unity as he unveiled the statue and sprinkled the tobacco over it. Although Larry sang the prayer in Ojibwe, an English translation might go something like this:
May we all be united.
May we speak in harmony.
May our minds think in harmony.
And may our resolution be one.
Our feelings one.
Our hearts unified.
And may our unity be
Forever perfect.
Larry’s singing a prayer of unity, cooperation and association between our two communities also initiated the construction of the Statue of Unity that stands in the City Rock Garden today and also the formation of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance that exists under the guidance and leadership of Faron Jackson, Priscilla Smith, Theresa Gunther and other members of the Leech Lake Band.
In keeping with the theme of Larry’s song of prayer, one would think the Culture Alliance would be an entity of the city, just as are the Airport Commission, Park Board, Library Board and others. However it is what it is, and paraphrasing Larry’s words, given at the dedication of the circle of time, may the unity of our two communities be forever perfect.
Although Larry’s name in Ojibwenowin means “One who walks alone,” the words of his song will never walk alone and will be a cornerstone of our togetherness. So long, Larry Aitken, it has been a pleasure walking life’s pathway with you.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.