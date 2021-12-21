by Otto Ringle
Check out the beautiful huge elm tree in the picture. Trees like that used to adorn both sides of the main street of our little town during days gone by.
While you are at it, check out our new and badly-needed public restrooms. They are located just south of Leer’s Title office, on a parcel of land that, in Walker’s early days, bore the tracks of the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad. Directly west of the restrooms was the B&NM Depot, and across the street from the depot was Julie Priebe’s Hotel and Dud Robideaux’s Lake Shore Cafe within.
A picture of the building is shown and it was located in the middle of the main street when Walker was first incorporated in 1896. Main Street [Minnesota Avenue], as we know it today, was only a dream of prospective businessmen, as they longed for a federal highway that was proposed to come through town.
However, Front Street was where the action was — 126 years ago!
Sometime when you have nothing better to do, drive over to the public restrooms, face your car south on Fifth Street, sit back, close your eyes and imagine the hustling, bustling main street of Walker over a century and a quarter ago! From left to right, in your mind’s eye, can you see the huge building on the left of Fifth Street?
That’s the Spaulding Hotel and across the street from the Spaulding is John Semp’s “Bodega.” Check out all the horses John had for rent in addition to his busy bar business. Continuing west on Front Street is Marcus Silverman’s store, where he sells everything from hardware to clothing.
Krueger’s Meat Market and Luken’s Grocery are next door. Then Frost’s Sample Room followed by Julie Priebe’s Hotel.
OK, open your eyes. Let’s take a break and count the bars. The Spaulding has a bar downstairs and of course brothel rooms upstairs.
The “Bodega” is the town’s most bustling bar and Silverman sells booze too — along with his hardware and clothing.
Both Krueger and Luken have a booze bottle or two behind their meat, milk and mayonnaise, and Frost’s Sample Room of course has ample samples of all kinds of liquors and girls!
Although Julie has a little bar on the left, when you first enter her hotel, her rooms of ill-repute are her main source of income, and if you ask him nicely, Dud will spike your coffee.
How many bars is that? Eight bars. How many brothels? And we are only half way down the block.
Close your eyes again. Look out! Watch out for that team of horses pulling that huge load of logs. OK, where were we? Of course — another bar — Sitzer’s Saloon. Then comes Harry Brummond’s General Merchandise, where he is bound to have a bottle or two among his huge, brightly-colored handkerchiefs and long red underwear.
And wouldn’t you know, the last building on the far end of Front Street is John DuFour’s Saloon. That makes a total of 11 bars on the main street of our new, little town 126 years ago.
And keep in mind the main street of Walker in those days was only one block long, and the bars and brothels were only on one side of the street. On the other side of Front Street were the tracks of the B&NM Railroad.
Close your eyes again! Look out! Watch out for that team of oxen carrying barrels and barrels of booze, and boxes and boxes of frozen fish caught by the many fishermen on our great inland sea. Up the tracks — west of the depot — is a water tower for the trains.
With your eyes closed, listen real closely. Can you see and hear the railroad bums sitting underneath the water tower singing, “How Dry I Am”? Ha, singing “How Dry I Am” with 11 bars within spittin’ distance from them.
It may be difficult for you to imagine the excitement, intensity and the energy that existed on Front Street 126 years ago. However, it’s easy for me, because 80 years ago, when I was only 10, every morning, I delivered the “Minneapolis Tribune” on Front Street. In those days, the “Bodega” had become “Rode’s Cafe” and I settled for an ice cream cone instead of a glass of wine.
Julie Priebe had sold her hotel to the Folmer family and it was called the “Lakeshore Hotel.” The hotel was three stories high with no elevator, and since I was only 10, my bag of newspapers seemed pretty heavy when I reached the top floor.
And John DuFour’s Saloon on the corner? Well, Marie Hyrdlicka had turned it into a wonderful little coffee, cookie, cake and pie place, which I often took advantage of on my paper route down Front Street during the year of 1941. And the water tower for the B&NM Railroad across the street? Well, it’s gone now and has been replaced by a huge parking lot for the Chase Hotel.
In my mind’s eye, however, I can still see the railroad bums sitting under the water tower. However, they are no longer singing, “How Dry I Am,” but instead they are singing “What A Wonderful World!” And I think to myself, it is not only a wonderful world, but also a wonderful little town we live in. Now may you and yours have a wonderful, wonderful Christmas!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.