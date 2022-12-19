Christmas is almost upon us, and here is a last-minute idea for a great present. But you have to read this first before I reveal the present.
There is a small nonprofit entity in Walker called “Steingarten Press” that is only 42 years old, so it may not be old enough to qualify for this column. The word “steingarten” means rock garden in German, and the patio of the Goalpost used to be called that before the popular sports bar was destroyed by a fire in 1983.
Steingarten Press was created two years earlier in 1981 by this author when he sat out on the patio and was inspired to put together the first publication of his new nonprofit enterprise. A book entitled “The Physician and his Territory” was a history of the practice of medicine in the Leech Lake area, beginning with Dr. Houghton, who accompanied Henry Schoolcraft in his search for the source of the Mississippi; and while he was in the area, he vaccinated the Chippewa Tribe for smallpox.
Many visits to Steingarten followed, as did many publications by Steingarten Press. “Bodega” was a history of the bar and restaurant business in Walker; “Spence, Bobby, Sewell and Max,” a history of the Walker Legion Club; “Te-Bar-Ge-Mo,” a history of the Walker Rotary Club; and “Tanks for Comin’,” a trilogy of three Walker personalities who presented a story of appreciation to the many visitors who came to the Leech Lake area.
To follow the theme of this column, a new book called “Window of Life’ will be available Dec. 23. Fifty dollars will get you into Benson’s any time between 5 and 10 p.m., where you can enjoy a Tom and Jerry or other Christmas niceties and books will be available to fill your Christmas list. Many individuals, businesses and organizations have already supported the publication of “Window of Life,” and many have reserved a book, so their admission is complimentary. Any proceeds from book sales will be given to the city to landscape the new public library.
For the past 42 years, Steingarten Press has been as generous to our little town as a small local nonprofit enterprise could possibly be. It is a member of the Chamber and its larger contributions include the library in the Walker Area Community Center, helping remodel the Legion Club, improvements to City Park, and the donation of the “Early Man” statue to the Circle of Time. The statue of the Early Man was featured in a book published by Steingarten Press entitled, “High on a Hill.” It was high on a hill south of Walker where archaeologist Matt Matson of the Leech Lake Heritage Sites Program found a siltstone that may have been used as a chopping tool, left by indigenous people as many as 13,--- years ago.
Steingarten Press and its many publications are very ironic. The author did not do well in English or History at the old Walker High School, and he had to take a course called “Bonehead English” to be admitted to Carleton College; thus the logo. By the way, we will talk about Christmas next week; and until then, have a wonderful holiday season.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
