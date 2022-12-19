The logo for the Steingarten Press.
Image submitted

Christmas  is almost upon us, and here is a last-minute idea for a great present. But you have to read this first before I reveal the present.

There is a small nonprofit entity in Walker called “Steingarten Press” that is only 42 years old, so it may not be old enough to qualify for this column. The word “steingarten” means rock garden in German, and the patio of the Goalpost used to be called that before the popular sports bar was destroyed by a fire in 1983.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments