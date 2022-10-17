There is a very old trampoline at our house.  It was built at ground level, so the sides are caving in, the springs are stretched, the mat is worn and it is all covered over with weeds because nobody uses it anymore.

The old trampoline has a story to tell. It’s story begins in the late 1920s, when it was part of a playground at Huddle’s Resort.  Les and Bernie Huddle built the resort in 1928, when Old Highway 34 ran between their lodge and four cabins. Often cars on the highway would stop to watch the kids bouncing on the tramp.

