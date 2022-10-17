There is a very old trampoline at our house. It was built at ground level, so the sides are caving in, the springs are stretched, the mat is worn and it is all covered over with weeds because nobody uses it anymore.
The old trampoline has a story to tell. It’s story begins in the late 1920s, when it was part of a playground at Huddle’s Resort. Les and Bernie Huddle built the resort in 1928, when Old Highway 34 ran between their lodge and four cabins. Often cars on the highway would stop to watch the kids bouncing on the tramp.
Les and Bernie’s son, Roy, inherited the resort about the same time Old Highway 34 was rerouted and renamed Highway 200. In the valuable space where the old trampoline used to be, Roy added 15 more cabins, and it appeared the days of the old trampoline entertaining the kids were over.
Thirty years later in 1959, my wife, Joyce, pooled her funds together with her brother and sisters and bought two little cabins high above the channel separating Walker Bay and Shingobee Bay. They joined the two little cabins together and appropriately called their new, weekend summertime retreat “Channel Heights.”
I ran into Roy Huddle one day and he said, “I hear you guys built a cabin on Shingobee Island. Wanna trampoline? It would be a great baby-sitter for all the kids you are going to have around there The springs are stretched, the mat is worn, but the framework is just like new. You can have it!”
We gladly accepted Roy’s generous gift, and the old trampoline not only entertained all the cousins of Channel Heights, but also many of the kids from Walker.
One of those kids was Todd Taylor. When Todd was about 8 years old, he and his buddies would bike out to Shingobee Island and spend a summer afternoon jumping on that old trampoline. Perhaps it was the fun of jumping on the tramp or it was because of all the good-looking cousins of Channel Heights that lured the boys out there.Nevertheless, they were there, and the old trampoline was in its glory again.
In 1973, we sold Channel Heights; however, the old trampoline went with us to our home in Walker, and it remained in its glory for the next three generations. It has entertained our kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and their friends — friends like Todd Taylor.
It has been fun watching kids like Todd grow up. Todd graduated from WH High School in 1980 and proudly says, “I was one of last Warriors!”
In 1984, he graduated from Bemidji State University, and since his mom and dad lived in Arizona, he went to work there with an appliance and electronics company where he became operations manager. In 2004, the beauty of northern Minnesota brought Todd back home, when he bought Tony Klave’s dry cleaning business in Walker. Recently, Todd also bought the dry cleaning business in Bemidji, where he does all his dry cleaning today.
In the space in Walker, Todd put in copy machines, computers and office supplies. His long-range plans include continuing operating his dry cleaning business from his store in Bemidji, add a graphic arts designer to his staff in Walker, and expand the space in Walker into a store comparable to the big national franchises — such as Alphagraphics, Kinkos or Office Max.
Todd Taylor’s email address for his businesses is qpswalker@gmail.com — qps stands for queries-per-second and refers to the amount of server power available to Todd.
There is no question, the little 8-year-old, who used to pedal his bike all the way out to Shingobee Island to jump on the old trampoline, had a lot of server power from the very beginning, and that server power has continued to show throughout Todd’s progression up the ladder of success to become one of Walker’s top entrepreneurs.
Today, when I bring in my clothes to be dry cleaned, or more often I have some graphic art work to do, I greet Todd as, “Good morning TTT.” Congratulations and best wishes go out to Todd Trampoline Taylor.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
