Christmas is over for another year, and what a wonderful Christmas it was. It is always such a very special time of year.
There are many reasons for all of us to remember our Chritmases gone by, just as I will always remember my two Christmases in Korea. The Christmases came to mind this year especially because we were often out of hot water in our house. Although my landlord may have thought I was complaining, in fact I merely mentioned it to let him know there must be something wrong with his water heater in case he didn’t know.
The reason I would never complain of not having hot water is because during Christmases of 1954 and 1955 I was assigned to the UN Command of the Military Armistice Commission stationed in a little town called Munsan-ni, just south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the 38th Parallel, separating North and South Korea. Our job was to negotiate the Armistice Agreement between North and South Korea, which was signed in July 1953.
Munsan-ni is about 20 miles south of Panmunjom, and our work site was a building with a long table located directly on the 38th Parallel. Our side sat on the south side of the table and looked the North Koreans straight in the eye as they sat on the other side.
Our side consisted of representatives from Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea and the U.S., while their side consisted of representatives from Czechoslovakia, Poland, North Korea and China. Therefore all negotiations had to be given in eight different languages.
Negotiations consisted of serious violations of the Armistice Agreement, such as trying to get back a U.S. jet pilot who was shot down and captured because he accidentally flew over their side of the DMZ. An example of a much more fun-filled yet serious incident was the “Paul Bunyan Incident.”
Someone cut down a tree in the DMZ, and we never did determine which side cut it down. It’s true. Regardless of the ominous, sinister and sometimes threatening surroundings, both sides actually had fun negotiating the incident. Perhaps the reason we had fun was because of the joyous Christmas season.
A much more satisfying negotiation, however, resulted in the liberation of about 1,000 POWs who crossed Freedom Bridge that spanned the Imjim River separating North and South Korea.
Monday through Friday, we traveled from Munsan-ni to Panmunjom to do our jobs, while Saturdays and Sundays were our days off to play the South Koreans in football. They always beat us in their kind of football called soccer, but we often managed to take them in our brand of touch football.
We lived in a large 500 square foot modular general purpose tent system. Thad Zurowski from Chicago had one corner of the tent, Phil Clunk from Philadelphia another, Tim Watson from Buffalo, N.Y., another, while I had the remaining corner. In the middle was a small Christmas tree and a barrel stove. We decorated the tree with Christmas cards that we received from friends and family back home, and there was always a pan of hot water on the barrel stove.
During the week we used the hot water very sparingly to wash our faces and hands. On Saturdays, however, we were given clean bedding, and the four of us shared the hot water so we were always nice and clean to go to church on Sunday mornings.
I told this story to my youngest grandson and he replied, “So I gotta remember, always make sure I’m clean when I go to church.” And then he added, “Actually, we should be clean every day in every way.”
May you all have happy grandchildren and a Happy New Year.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.