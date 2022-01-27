by Otto Ringle
If you read last week’s column, you will recall John Plattner, Dave Hanson and I were fulfilling the requirements of the 20-mile hike for the hiking merit badge for Boy Scouts by snowshoeing in Leech Lake. We were halfway through the hike at Roosevelt Canal when we stopped to wait for Dave, who had stepped through an ice hole and was scraping ice off one of his bearpaw snowshoes be for continuing to cross Agency Bay. Since we had built a nice fire to warm up while we were waiting for Dave, it was almost time for supper, so we decided to keep the fire going and eat supper a little early.
We had packed a lot of food and rather than carry the leftovers back home, we emptied our backpacks and cooked up a huge, delicious meal of steak, baked potatoes and creamed corn.
The aroma attracted four little native boys, as the Onigum Reservation where they lived is not far from Roosevelt Canal. Dave noticed the boys peering through the snow-covered bushes and he hollered, “You guys hungry? We have a lot of food here ;come join us.”
The little boys accepted Dave’s invitation and while they were eating, the boys added to John’s history of the canal when one said, “My grandfather said this canal should be named the ‘Boonoo Canal’ instead of Roosevelt Canal. He didn’t care much for President Roosevelt.”
“Why is that?” we asked.
“In 1882, the US Government built Federal Dam that flooded all the wild rice beds in this area and later in 1937, the government let all the water from the Big Lake flow into Agency Bay, and it flooded out all the wild rice beds that used to be on both ends of this canal. Wild rice was and still is a primary food source, and now my parents have to pull their canoes by motor boat all the way across the big waster east to Boy Bay and Headwaters Bay to harvest rice. Some years if the water is high, they have to go all the way through Boy River to Big Boy Lake to find good wild rice. I agree with my grandfather; this canal should be called the ‘Boonoo Canal’!”
“What does the word ‘boonoo’ mean in Ojibwe?” we asked.
“It means it was a stupid thing for the white man to do,” they answered.
After listing to the boy’s explanation, neither John, David nor I had much to say at the time. However as we snowshoed across Agency Bay, through Agency Narrows, into Walker Bay and back to our warm homes in Walker, we thought to ourselves.
In addition to the little boy’s story, their great-grandparents gave us all their wonderful land and beautiful furs, and all we gave them in return was firewater and disease.
Today every time I look at the Eagle Scout medal hanging on my wall, I think of our 20 mile hike over the ice and snow on that cold but sunshiny day, and the lessons we learned from the little native boys at the Boonoo Canal.
