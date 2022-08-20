by Otto Ringle
American playwright Arthur Miller once said, “The theater is so endlessly fascinating because it is so much like life.”
Our little town of Walker had live theater 126 years ago! It was located where Bill Hanson’s Realty is now and for 12 years, the Chautauqua Circuit brought in entertainment and culture for the entire community, with speakers, teachers, preachers, musicians and specialities of the day. President Theodore Roosevelt was quoted as saying “Chautauqua is the most American thing in America!”
Other than the class plays at the old Walker High School, records do not show any evidence of live theater in Walker until an organization called the “Birchwood Players” was formed in 1980. During the summer months, their productions were held at the old Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater, which was located in the basement where Benson’s is today. Their plays included such notable productions as “Same Time Next Year,” “I Do, I Do” and “6RM Riv Vu.” Perhaps the most enjoyable and most appreciated by residents of Walker and our summer visitors alike, was the production of “Twelve Angry Men,” played by members of the Walker Rotary Club. The Rotarians were hilarious and not too bad at acting either.
Although dinner theater in the area is no longer available, today we are very fortunate in that we do not have to travel far nor fight the traffic of the big city to attend first-class live theater in our area.
Recently, we were scheduled to attend three live theater productions in one week within a 45-mile radius — “Nunsense” at the Walker Bay Theater, “Mama Mia” at the old Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji and “Hello Dolly” at the Northern Lights Opera in Park Rapids.
For a small town, the production of “Nunsense” at the Walker Bay Theater was amazing! The talent we have in our small area is unbelievable and Director Fred Rogers did a great job of putting it all together!
In 1985, a play write by the name of Dan Goggin wrote the original script, music and lyrics for “Nunsense.” The production ran off-Broadway for almost 3,700 performances and was the second-longest-running off-Broadway show in history. And to think that we could watch the show in our little town of Walker.
The next show we saw in the same week took place in the old Paul Bunyan Theater in Bemidji. We used to attend shows when the theater used to be out at the old Ruttger’s Resort many years ago, and in my humble opinion, the Paul Bunyan Theater is just as good as any theater in the cities and we are very fortunate to have it so near to us. “Mama Mia” was unbelievable. In addition to the title song, other music, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Does Your Mother Know” and other ABBA renditions was truly entertaining.
The play ran for 14 years on Broadway and was the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history — and to think it is only 38 minutes away — show-goers living in the Twin Cities take longer than that to see live theater, and in addition they have to fight traffic, find a place to park and pay outlandish prices for a seat.
The final show we were scheduled to see in the same week was to take place in Park Rapids at the Northern Lights Opera. We have been journeying to Park Rapids for many years to attend live theater at Northern Lights Opera. “Hello Dolly” is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a script by Michael Stewart based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce, “The Merchant of Yonkers,” which Wilder revised and retitled “The Matchmaker” in 1955. In addition to the title song, “Before The Parade Passes By,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and “It Takes A Woman” are still popular songs of the day.
However, COVID raised its ugly head and “Hello Dolly” was postponed. We will enjoy the play later when the cast is healthy. In the meantime, please get in the habit of getting vaccinated every year, wash your hands constantly, wear a mask in large crowds, always eat well and get plenty of rest.Please stay healthy — because theater, music and COVID are all here to stay, and we want to enjoy the first two!
