Last week we talked about some of the strange and unusual things that happened during World War II. We talked about President Roosevelt wanting a good vantage place for his wheelchair, so he could get a good view of a torpedo approaching the ship he was on. And we talked about Pollyanna, the reindeer on the submarine.
Today, I thought I would add to the strange stories by talking about a toilet malfunction that cost Germany a U-Boat. During April 1945, the war was already as good as lost, but Germany still boasted the most technologically advanced fleet of submarines in the world, including the sophistication of their toilet facilities. While British subs stored human waste in tanks, to be disposed of when they returned to docks, the German subs were equipped with high-tech toilets that used compressed air to blast the waste into the sea. However this time it malfunctioned, causing sea water and sewage to flood into the submarine.
The situation rapidly deteriorated from disgusting to potentially deadly when the mixture leaked onto the submarine’s batteries, causing them to discharge chlorine gas. The sub’s commander had no choice but to give the order to surface, where the U-Boat was immediately spotted and attacked by the British. Three crew members were killed, and the submarine was destroyed, all because of a malfunctioning toilet.
Then there was the story of the British officer who went into war playing his bagpipe and armed only with a longbow. He was a Lieutenant-Colonel in the British Army, and his name was Jack Churchill. His friends called him “Mad Jack,” because he would go into combat playing his bagpipe before he used only a bow and a quiver of arrows to face the Germans.
Rudolf Hess was a world-famous politician, one of the most powerful men in Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler’s designated successor. All of this made him one of the last people in the world the British expected to apprehend, skulking around in a field in Scotland.
And yet, in early evening of May 10, 1941, there he was. Things got even stranger after he was escorted to a local police station. Hess explained that he had flown in to personally negotiate peace between Britain and Germany. The fact that Hitler had not given him permission to do any such thing did not deter him in the slightest. Rather than being rushed to meet with Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he expected, Hess was arrested and charged with crimes against peace. Psychologists determined he wasn’t insane, but he was in a “delicate mental state.” He remained imprisoned until his death in 1987.
There were many strange things that happened in World War II, but these are just a few of them that I collected from my newspapers, assembled into a scrap book and presented to my history teacher Mr. Wallin, for a term paper, for which I was awarded a C minus for my effort.
My little sister has some pretty funny things that she remembers from World War II also, and together we are putting together a book entitled, “The Little Sister and the Paperboy.” Watch for it!
