by Otto Ringle
Our family goes way back with the James family, beginning with my dad fishing and duck hunting with Gil’em and Gut’em Gil James in the early 1930s.
The picture was taken much earlier — sometime in the early 1900s perhaps, shows Gil’s wife Maria one of their four sons, Harry, and Gil in their duck camp on Minnesota Island. In the early 1900s, Gil had a boathouse and fish-cleaning business on the west side of the City Dock. In those days, there were no outboard motors, however, a launch by the name of the “Megawat” would pull a dozen, small row-boats with very knowledgeable guides and hopeful fishermen out to the favorite fishing spots.
Fast forward about 30 years, our family moved to Walker, and my mom and dad became very good friends with Harry and Harry’s wife Alice James. Alice was an old-time Walkerite also, as she was the daughter of Mike and Ragna Steadland. Mike operated a shoe shop where First National Bank’s parking lot is now.
In 1936, Alice and Harry built Big Leech Resort on Pine Point, and oftentimes my dad, Harry, and Gil would fish and hunt ducks together, as Pine Point was, and still is, a very good hunting and fishing spot.
Alice and Harry had two children, Bob and Barb. Although Barb was a year older than I, we hung out together in the same crowd at the old Walker High School — home of the Walker Warriors, where Barb was a cheerleader. Bob was six or seven years older, and upon graduation he served as an infantryman in Italy in WWII. When Bob was discharged, he worked for Al Alto, building an addition to the school, and it wasn’t long before he met Peggy Austin, who was the new first-grade teacher. They were married in 1950 and had four children — Rick, Julie and a couple of twin boys.
Peggy and my wife Joyce were very good friends — at church, over the bridge table, or simply over a cup of coffee. Today, Peggy, Rick and I all sing together in the Hope Lutheran Chancel Choir. Sometimes Julie sings with us also.
Rick is one of those songsters who is just as good as anyone you see and hear on television! When Rick sings a solo to the Lord’s Prayer, I enjoy sitting in the choir loft, watching the faces of the out-of-town visitors, as they sit in wonder and obvious disbelief how a voice like Rick’s could come from such a small church, in such a small town, in the woods of northern Minnesota!
Rather than pursue his talents and become professional, Rick is content with teaching music in Nevis and trying to keep up with his also, very, musically talented wife, Leslie James.
A little later in life, Peggy and Bob James had a couple of twins — Tim and Tom. Now there is a pair to draw to! It was always fun watching the twins in their football and basketball games. The announcer would get their names mixed up when one of them made a good play and the other twin would take the credit!
I remember at my son Theo’s graduation party, one of them brought a girl to the party and the other one brought her home! She didn’t know the difference, as they look so much alike.
Today, Tim works for the Hormel Company in Texas, and Tom works for the Federated Insurance Company in Iowa. I think that’s right, as I still can’t tell them apart either!
Bob and Peggy’s daughter Julie graduated from Walker High School in 1973. After graduation, Julie enlisted in the Navy, and after a tour of duty, she attended Winona State University and received her degree as a registered nurse. Julie remained in the Reserve Program while she was in nursing school, and later became an officer in the Army.
Mike Nelson, in his “Thank You For Your Service” column in The Pilot-Independent mentions a long list of Julie’s accomplishments during 23 years of a very distinguished career. I will only mention a few of her courageous and valiant overseas duties. Julie served in the 121st General Hospital in Yongsan, South Korea; as the head operating nurse in an evacuation hospital in Wurtzburg, Germany; as combat medical care nurse in the conflict with Somalia; and in Tuzla, Bosnia, during the conflict in Bosnia.
Julie was honorably discharged with a rank of a lieutenant colonel. Wow, great-grandfather Gil’em and Gut’em James would be proud of you, Julie! And so are we, as we are of all the extraordinary accomplishments of the entire James family.
