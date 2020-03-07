by Otto Ringle
It’s almost the middle of March, and it won’t be long before it will be summertime again! I am reminded of last summer — what a summer that was! There was something going on every day!
Moondance events, Crazy Days, Walker Bay Days, Leech Lake Regatta, Walker Bay Theater, Unity Day and somewhere in town, the exciting, thrilling and electrifying Walker Bay Live was happening every Thursday. It truely was an amazing summer, and many, many kudos go out to the super gals at the Chamber, the 48th Committee of LLR, Fred Rogers and his theater board, the many volunteers of Moondance, Leech Lake Culture Alliance, who initiated Unity Day, Kristin Holly’s gang, who helped with her unbeliveable Walker Bay Live, and to all the many, many other volunteers who made the summer one to remember.
During the summer of 1905, for the newly established residents of the nine-year old city of Walker, the summer was one to remember also. The opening of one of the very first permanent buildings in the new little town was Bart Hine’s Opera House. It was a gala celebration and it marked the beginning of many forms of culture and entertainment for the townspeople.
The building still exists today and is located where Bill Hanson’s Realty is now. It was a huge, brick structure, and the only other building in the area was Martin Quam’s Warehouse, which was built on stilts, across the street. Quam built his warehouse on stilts because of a deep ravine between main street and the railroad grade.
This reminds me of a story told by Grandma Olson, who lived across the street from us on Lake Street. When I was a kid, I overheard the story at one of my mom’s coffee parties that she often held. Grandma Olson’s husband, Nels, was the engineer responsible for building the grade to support the new Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad, which was coming into Walker. With an effort of considerable engineering technology, Nels leveled the many hills in town, used the dirt to fill in the many valleys that also existed, and laid the tracks on the reconstructed railroad grade.
He went to bed that night, thinking of a job well done, only to wake up the next morning to find much of the new railroad grade and track had sunken away.
Now, back to the subject at hand. Bart Hine’s new Opera House was a popular showplace of the times and housed many medicine shows, carnivals, dances and silent movies.
Once in a while, the Chautauqua Circuit came to Walker. The very popular traveling circuit was a fashionable adult education movement in the United States during the early 1900s, bringing entertainment and culture with speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, preachers and specialists of the day. Our President Theodore Roosevelt was known to say, “Chautauqua is the most American thing in America!” And to think it came to our little town in the dense and secluded forests of northern Minnesota 114 years ago.
Except for the inception of motion pictures and periodic plays conducted by the students in the Walker High School, our town was without such an array and variety of cultural entertainment until 1981.
For the next 10 years, the Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater came rolling into Walker! Most of the shows in the new dinner theater were conducted by a local drama organization called the, “Birchwood Players,” directed by Dick Blackburn. Once in a while, however, an off-Broadway production such as “I Do, I Do,” “6RM Riv Vu,” “Same Time Next Year” and “The Only Game In Town,” came to the new dinner theater.
One of the most memorable of the popular summertime productions was “Twelve Angry Men,” performed by 12 members of our very own Walker Rotary Club, with the able assistance of a real live judge in the person of Judge Mike Haas. Gene DeMarce played the part of one of the 12 jurors and the other day, Gene gave us his wife’s ticket that he still had from the performance. One can see on the old ticket, for only $12 one was treated to the show, a chicken kiev dinner and a glass of wine.
I told Gene, who is now 95 years old, that sometime I would feature the ticket, representing memories of many other summers of complete enjoyment, joy and delight, such as the shows in the old Opera House and the very busy summer we just had!
Gene lives at May Creek Senior Living Campus now, and sometime, you should go over and visit him, as he has many stories to tell of Walker and those wonderful old days. Thanks for the memories, Gene!
