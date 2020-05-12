by Otto Ringle
I am writing today with mixed emotions, a bit disappointed because I only received one reply to my request to have all of you tell me about your mothers at this special time of year, Mother’s Day. Happy belated Mother’s Day, by the way!
However I was elated, excited and exhilarated upon opening my mailbox to find an envelope with the return address of Marilyn Bonk, Hackensack. I knew right away it was a reply to my request. With great anticipation I opened the envelope to find two single-spaced typewritten pages of a wonderful “talking-to-Jesus” kind of a woman, as her daughter Marilyn described her mom.
Marilyn, your description of your mom was so eloquently written, I wish I could submit it verbatim to my editor. However he will only allow about 500 words ... So if you don’t mind, following is a small paraphrased segment ...
Marilyn Bonk has lived in the Hackensack area since 1995 when she and her husband moved there from Buffalo, Minn. She worked in the Cass County Probation Office until her retirement in 2006 and since then, she has kept busy as a Faith in Action volunteer.
Marilyn’s mom and dad, Myrtle and Joseph Yonak, farmed in the Buffalo-Monticello area, and Marilyn graduated from Monticello High School. Marilyn’s parents were both full-blooded Finlanders, and they spoke, read and wrote Finnish very well. In Marilyn’s words, “ ... they could roll their R’s with the best of them!” Marilyn’s mother, Myrtle, had many fond memories of saunas on Saturday nights with coffee and treats afterwards. Up until their passing, they still had relatives in Finland with whom they corresponded in Finnish.
Like all Finlanders, Myrtle loved to ski, and she was quick to remind her children that she skied on homemade, wooden skis and proudly bore the nickname of “The Flying Finn.” Myrtle’s children would often call their mother “a stubborn Finlander,” but she would reply, “I’m not stubborn; I got sisu!” One day Marilyn asked her cousin what “sisu” meant, to which her cousin replied, “determination.” To which Marilyn replied, “That’s my mom!”
Myrtle loved to dance, and Marilyn told of the time when her mother was a high school senior and froze her legs walking home from a basketball game one cold, January night. Her legs were so badly frozen that doctors considered amputation. However even though her dancing days were temporarily suspended, she sat with her legs up on a chair for six months, never lost her “sisu,” and her legs were saved.
At this point in her dissertation, Marilyn repeated, “... sisu; determination; that’s my mom.”
Myrtle went on to become a farmer’s wife, raising and chasing after three kids; cooking, canning and baking bread and angel food cakes in the oven of an old wood stove. She scrubbed floors, made thousands of trips up and down the steep old cellar steps, as well as back and forth to the outdoor clothesline. She gardened, traveled and joined an aerobics class when she was in her late 60s. And then, in big bold letters, Marilyn proudly wrote of her mother, “AND SHE DANCED!”
Yes, Myrtle Yonak was a talking-to-Jesus kind of a woman. When she was in the hospital, she had visions of the pearly gates and in her words, “They were beautiful but they were always closed tight, and I heard a voice say, ‘Not yet.’” Each time Marilyn’s mom told the story, she would say, I guess the Lord wants me around a little longer.” Later on when Myrtle was in a nursing home, she told her children, “I can see Jesus so plain,” That’s the kind of faith Myrtle Yonak had: “strong and real, a talking-to-Jesus kind of faith.”
In her last paragraph, I could see a tear in Marilyn’s eye and hear a lump in her throat when she finished with these beautiful words, “We are so thankful for the wonderful legacy of love and faith that Mom left us. I am certain she saw those pearly gates again on that early morning of Aug. 31, 2006. This time the gates were open wide, the sun was shining, flowers were blooming, music was playing and she ran with two perfect legs to meet my dad, her dancing partner forever.”
