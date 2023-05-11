Doc Wilcox was getting tired. He had been the only doctor in the northern half of Cass County for 30 years, as he came to Walker, fresh out of Rush Medical College in Chicago, around the turn of the century, and it was now 1930.
He was a good doctor. He delivered almost all the babies in the Leech Lake area during his time in the area and did everything from amputating a gangrenous limb from a careless lumberjack, who waited too long to have a bad laceration taken care of, to the removal of a fishhook from a careless fisherman.
He did everything from performing appendectomies and tonsillectomies to concocting his own salve for poison ivy. He did everything from setting a broken arm to constructing his own cast of sticks and plaster.
In addition to his many medical duties, Doc Wilcox was in charge of the staff in the hospital, which consisted of a day nurse, a night nurse on the hospital floor, a cook and a laundry woman in the basement. He was a very busy man!
On a warm summer night in August of 1930, the night nurse was making her rounds at the Walker Hospital, which was located where Never Winter is now. If there were no problems in the rooms, it didn’t take her long, as the hospital was small and consisted of only a few beds, except for a large nursery, which was always full of newborn babies, a small operating room and Doc Wilcox’s office. When she checked the good doctor’s office, she found him asleep at his desk, as he had had a tough day. Instead of waking him and sending him to his home on Cleveland Boulevard, she let him sleep there during the night in case there was an emergency.
The next morning, the day nurse came to wake him. Unfortunately, Doc Wilcox passed away during the night from being overworked in his busy practice. He was a well-liked, respected citizen of Walker, and all the flags in Walker were flown at half-mast in commemoration of the 30 years of service Dr. Frank L. Wilcox had given to the community.
Today, in sharp contrast to Doc Wilcox’s little hospital in Walker, stands the mammoth structure of Sanford Health in Bemidji. In front of the huge complex is a beautiful, bronze statue of a little boy, reaching out in a plea for help to a waiting nurse, who is more than willing to grant him his every healing wish. Inside the mammoth facility is an array of nurses and doctors who are extremely capable of granting the little boy’s needs for care.
The staff of Sanford Health is amazing! Communities from Blackduck to Walker are very fortunate to have such an excellent health facility in the northern woods of Minnesota. The symbol of Sanford Health is the historic French Lorraine Cross — an emblem of liberation and a crusade for health. The mark harkens back to a legacy and a reminder of the foundation in faith, a belief in medicine, and a desire to deliver exemplary care.
The “O” in the word Sanford contains the Lorraine Cross. The short bar of the cross symbolizes the staff’s strong belief in the practice of medicine, and the long bar symbolizes their desire to deliver excellent care — which they certainly do without question.
Again, we are very lucky to have such an excellent medical facility so close to our little town of Walker. Congratulations, kudos, and a huge sincere thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Sanford Health for living up to the legacy of your symbol and your underlying mission of dedication to health and healing.
