A bronze statue of a boy reaching out in a plea for help to an awaiting nurse stands outside Sanford Health in Bemidji.
Photo submitted

Doc Wilcox was getting tired. He had been the only doctor in the northern half of Cass County for 30 years, as he came to Walker, fresh out of Rush Medical College in Chicago, around the turn of the century, and it was now 1930.

He was a good doctor.  He delivered almost all the babies in the Leech Lake area during his time in the area and did everything from amputating a gangrenous limb from a careless lumberjack, who waited too long to have a bad laceration taken care of, to the removal of a fishhook from a careless fisherman.

