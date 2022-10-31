We were at the new Watershed Restaurant the other night and were reminded of a building next door that, if buildings could write, it could write a book! For certain, before it was demolished after WWII, it should have been restored and converted into a museum. However, today the old historical building in gone and the only thing that remains is an empty lot between the Watershed and the Legion Club.
Nobody seems to know much about the old building during its early days, other than it was built alongside a little creek before Walker was even a town. Records show, it was used as a grist mill in 1894.
Before the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad was built, there used to be a small creek running through town, from Walker Bay to Hullick’s Lake. When the B&NM Railroad was built, the little creek was dammed off, and Hullick’s Lake, which was in the area where the museum and Essentia Health are today, dried up. Before that time, the current of the creek turned the wheel of the mill to grind the grain.
Records do not indicate the owner in those early days, however, they do show that John Bliss bought the property in 1920 and remodeled the mill into a business he called Bliss Flour & Feed.
Bailey Lumber Company bought the building from Bliss in 1931, and since those were the days before refrigerators became popular, we were still using the old-fashioned ice boxes. Early refrigerators were considered to be a very luxurious item, as they cost about $1,000 in those days, which is equivalent to over $13,000 today. Also, it was not until freon was used as an alternative to the toxic gases previously used that the modern day refrigerator became popular. Therefore many people in Walker, including our family, still used an old ice box.
I can still see Joe O’Connor, who worked for Bailey Lumber Company, traipsing through our living room, carrying a block of ice between his ice-tongs, dripping water all over Mom’s living room rug. When he came to the kitchen, Joe would place the block of ice into our ice box and it would last until Joe came the following week to replace it with a fresh block.
At one time in this column, we talked about the circus-like atmosphere that occurred out by First Point, when they harvested the ice during the wintertime. When the ice was a yard thick, they would cut the blocks free; lift them up with pulleys and horsepower; load them on sleighs and carry them to the ice house, where they were stored through the summer months. Every day, Joe would go to the ice house, cut the huge blocks into one-foot cubes and deliver them to the homes that had iceboxes.
How did Bailey Lumber Company keep the ice from melting during those hot summer days? The windows of the old grist mill were removed, the inside walls covered with old newspapers, and the floor covered with a yard of sawdust. A block of ice was placed on the sawdust and another yard of sawdust was placed on the ice — and so on, until the ice house was full to its rafters.
The old ice house made a perfect place for us kids to play. Normally, we were always in the lake swimming — even when it was raining. If there was lightning in the air, however, we headed for the old ice house. It was a perfect rendezvous where we could sit around in the cool, dark atmosphere — swapping ghost stories, playing spin-the-bottle and other past-times that kids did during those by-gone days — as the rain pitter-pattered on the roof.
During World War II, refrigerators became popular and the old icehouse was abandoned. However, the building then had a very patriotic use. Bill Bailey, who owned Bailey Lumber, had two boys who were Eagle Scouts, and the old building was used to store old newspapers that Walker’s Troop 40 collected. The sawdust and the ice were gone, but newspapers filled the building to the rafters. The newspapers were loaded on the B&NM Railroad and carried away to be used in the war effort.
When the residents of Walker could buy flour at any one of their six grocery stores, there was no need for a grist mill. When every house in Walker had a refrigerator, there was no need for ice. When the war was over, there was no need to save old newspapers. And when every kid in Walker had a computer, there was no need to sit around together, in the cool atmosphere on a hot summer day and tell ghost stories with other kids — or join the Boy Scouts.
So, the building was demolished. However, the next time you walk or drive east on Front Street, between the Watershed and the Legion Club, look to your right. Perhaps, on that vacant lot, you can visualize the old grist mill, maybe old John Bliss selling flour, perhaps kids sitting on blocks of ice covered with sawdust, or maybe Boy Scouts collecting newspapers. If so, perhaps then, you also will agree — the old building should have been restored and made into a museum, or if buildings could write, it could certainly write a book!
