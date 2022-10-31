A grist mill.
We were at the new Watershed Restaurant the other night and were reminded of a building next door that, if buildings could write, it could write a book! For certain, before it was demolished after WWII, it should have been restored and converted into a museum. However, today the old historical building in gone and the only thing that remains is an empty lot between the Watershed and the Legion Club.

Nobody seems to know much about the old building during its early days, other than it was built alongside a little creek before Walker was even a town. Records show, it was used as a grist mill in 1894.

