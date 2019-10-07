by Otto Ringle
We have a guest writer this week! Last February, we talked about the Tuesday Afternoon Bridge Club, with whom I used to play bridge, and mentioned the fact that the game of bridge used to be a men’s game where hundreds of dollars were exchanged.
Women never played the game — their job was to stay home and take care of the house and family!
At the 100th anniversary of Hope Lutheran Church, I met a long-time acquaintance in the person of Pastor Rodney Anderson, who reminded me of the days, a long time ago, when I played bridge with Doctor Jess Douglass, his wife Marge, and Kathryn Belford, who lived on Shingobee Island at the time. The Douglass’ lived on Allen’s Point of Shingobee Bay, but the game was played in the old Grandfather’s Cottage, where the Leech Laker Event Center (formerly Blue Water Lodge) is now.
I first met Pastor Anderson when we were both active in the Walker Rotary Club, and he went on to tell me that his closest friend in college was Jess’ step-son, Nick Wolter.
So, what has all this got to do with “The old and the new” days in Walker? Well, Dr. Jess Douglass Sr., Dr. Jess Douglass Jr. and Dr. Nicholas John Wolter all became nationally-known pulmonologists, and at one time Doc Jess Sr. served as a physician at Ah-Gwah-Ching Tuberculosis Sanitorium, at the same time my Dad served as physician-surgeon at the Walker Hospital.
Doc Jess Jr. worked in the Mineral Springs Sanitarium in Cannon Falls, and Doc Wolter in the Billings Hospital in Montana.
The old Grandfather’s Cottage, built in 1923, was named in honor of Jess Sr.’s wife Dagny’s father. Pastor Rod Anderson was caretaker at the cottage for 42 years, and in 1975, when the state of Minnesota closed most of the tuberculosis hospitals in the state, Dr. Jess Douglass Jr. was out of a job and moved to Tyler, Texas.
Pastor Rod went on to tell some of the stories we all have of Shingobee Bay, the old Northern Pacific Railroad train trestle and the trains that rumbled over it. I remember the game of “Stupid Chicken,” we kids used to play on that old trestle — the first one to jump into the water when the train came was chicken and the last one to jump was stupid!
Our days of playing bridge with Doctor Jess Douglass, his wife Marge, and Kathryn Belford were right after I came back from helping to release about 1,000 POWs at the truce table in Panmunjom, Korea.
Soon after that, we bought two little cabins on Shingobee Island and joined them together to form a summer retreat called, “Channel Heights.” It is a bit ironic that our new haven of rest was right next to Kathryn Belford’s summer home!
We never, however, had time to play bridge — we were always busy with all the children!
Channel Heights was a conglomeration of Ted and Marie Benson’s four kids, 14 grandkids and usually a half-dozen friends! When we joined the two cabins together, there were enough bedrooms for all the adults, but the 14 grandkids and their friends had to sleep on the floor in sleeping bags!
A popular daytime activity was pulling eight of the kids at one time on water skis with a pontoon boat powered by a 50-hp, three-cylinder Johnson motor. It is surprising there was never an accident on the highway over the channel, as drivers of the cars that passed by had their eyes on the eight skiers rather than on the road!
A popular night-time activity was to walk down the road to VanSteenwk’s “Dutchman” and dance the night away. Today, the Dutchman has been replaced by Shingobee Inn, the railroad trestle is gone, but the memories will last forever!
Pastor Anderson was kind enough to provide the photos and some of his own recollections of Grandfather’s Cottage in the neighboring column. His column is sincerely appreciated, as many of us know of the Leech Lake Event Center, but the old Grandfather’s Cottage is perhaps not as well remembered.
Thanks for the memories, Pastor Anderson, and if there are any others who would like to feature a memory sometime, please feel free to contact ottoringle@gmail.com or call (218) 507-0525.
