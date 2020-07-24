by Otto Ringle
Isn’t this fun having to wear masks wherever we go? Last week the Women of Hope Lutheran Church had a fundraiser for their Christmas Food Box Project, and I was very honored to have my garden selected for people to come, observe and get ideas for their own gardens.
One of the gals who came to the garden was unknown to me! I wanted to shake her hand and introduce myself, but because of our pandemic precautions, I merely said, “Hi, my name is Otto and what is your name?”
She laughed, dropped her mask and said, “You don’t know who I am?” She was right — I should have known Pat Paulson, as she sits right in front of me in the Hope Lutheran Chancel Choir!
The annual Garden Show lasted about five hours, but it was a beautiful day and it was fun meeting and greeting so many people as they came and enjoyed.
Later in the day, the embarrassing and humiliating incident happened again when a masked man came up to me and exclaimed with a twinkle in his eyes, “Gorgeous garden, Otto!” Again, I had no idea who he was because of his mask and I had to ask.
Again, I was embarrassed as Mearle Griffith also sang with us in Hope’s Chancel Choir.
Nevertheless, Mearle dropped his mask in an effort to eleveate my ignorance and said, “I am going to send you something by email that I think you may be interested in.”
The next morning I anxiously went to my computer and found this picture along with a story that appeared just last week. On July 16, [reporter Bill Hudson] from WCCO TV station, wrote a story about Army Sgt. David Sewell from our little town of Walker! My heart skipped a beat!
In 1995, I was very active in the Walker American Legion Post 134 and for their 75th anniversay, I had put together a little book entitled, “Spence, Bobby, Sewell and Max!” Those four men were the first servicemen from our little town, who were killed in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam respectively.
William Course Spencer graduated from Walker High School in 1908, was caught up in President Woodrow Wilson’s draft for World War I, and was killed in the Argonne Forest of France in 1918.
Robert William Ross graduated from WHS in 1940, enlisted in the Marines, and was killed on the Island of Saipan on the Fourth of July of 1944.
Max A. Nelson graduated from WHS in 1967, joined the Marines and was killed on Hill-861 during the siege of Khe Sanh in Vietnam in 1968.
Somewhere I learned that someone by the name of David Sewell was the first Walker man killed in the Korean War, but nobody even knew or remembered him! When trying to put together my anniversary present for the Legion, I ran an ad in the want-ad section of The Pilot Independent asking for information and a photograph of David Sewell. The only response I received was from Joanne Beard, who told me Dave had a sister living in Bemidji, and her name was Harriet Masteller.
I contacted Harriet, and she sent me the picture in the masthead and told me her brother had quit school in Walker and had made a career out of the army, surviving the Battles of El Alamein in North Africa and serving with Eisenhower’s command in Algeria and Morocco in the battles of WWII, and then serving in Korea. He was thought to have been killed in the Battle for the Hills in 1951, but was never found, and was therefore designated MIA — missing in action.
This is why I was so excited to read the story that Mearl Griffith had sent me, as Bill Hudson of WCCO, mentions the fact that 70 years after he was killed in action in Korea, David Sewell, from our little town of Walker, was finally home!
Sgt. David Sewell was laid to rest at Fort Snelling with full military honors. The 30 year-old soldier was killed during one of the most deadly engagements of our country’s long military history, lost and forgotten for 70 years, but finally found and returned home!
God bless the USA! Stay healthy and remember to wear your mask, even though people may not recognize you.
Great article Otto Thank you Char Moore
