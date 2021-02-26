by Otto Ringle
The dogs’ sensitive ears picked up the sound of the train before it came into sight. Smokey bolted through the door of Butch’s Tavern and headed for the train depot, but Gyp merely lifted his lazy old head and then put it down in a nonchalant and unconcerned manner. Even our little toy poodle, Bam, scratched at the door of our house, located just down the street from the train depot, in an effort to follow the excitement.
When the train rounded the curve south of Walker, we could see the locomotive blasting through the snow drifts that were 6-8 feet high, throwing snow to both sides of the track. It was the middle of March, and we thought winter was over, but a fierce blizzard had brought down two feet of snow in one day and 65 mph winds blasting off Walker Bay caused mammoth drifts .
The spring storm occurred throughout the state, causing many power outages and the deaths of 32 unfortunate souls. Nevertheless, our little town of Walker survived the horrendous storm of March 10, 1940, and we eagerly awaited the arrival of the daily train.
Actually there were two trains that came into Walker in those days. The Great Northern ran east and west from Fargo to Duluth, and the Northern Pacific ran north and south from Minneapolis to International Falls. Both trains came into town twice a day, coming and going, and when they did, it seemed as if the entire population of about 1,000 showed up, along with many of their dogs, like Butch’s two huge Labrador retrievers, Smokey and Gyp, and our little toy poodle Bam.
The Northern Pacific ran right past our house, so every time the train rolled by, all the dishes in mom’s cupboards rattled, and Bam would run excitedly, round and round the living room, before clamoring and scratching at the door in an effort to get out and meet the train. The Northern Pacific had a Pullman car, complete with sleeping berths, and a dining car, served by colored attendants dressed in immaculate white attire. I would often meet the trains just to watch the servers at work, hoping someday I might be able to be one of their customers.
Since the train came from the Twin Cities, it carried many fishermen who would come to fish our great inland sea. Every night there were boxes and boxes of fish, tons of other freight and one lonely bundle of newspapers. One bundle of the Minneapolis Tribune came on the morning train, and another bundle of the Minneapolis Star came on the evening train.
I remember as if it were yesterday, a man representing both newspapers came to our school one day and asked if anybody wanted to be a newspaper boy. He had the idea that since there was only one lonely bundle of newspapers dropped off at the train depot every day, perhaps there would be many more bundles if there were kids interested in bringing the papers around to all the businesses and residents.
During the early 1940s, the residents of Walker were well-informed, as there also were two local newspapers in town, the Walker Pilot and Cass County Independent. However those newspapers only came out once a week, and the world was changing quickly in those days. There were troubles going on in Europe, with Germany taking over Poland the year before, and also in the Far East between Japan and China. Also some people wanted to know what was going on at both fronts, most just wanted to live their lives with Popeye, Dick Tracy, Batman and Robin, and Blondie and Dagwood. There also were some people who wanted to work the crossword puzzles and cryptograms that were fashionable in those days. Whatever the reason, a daily newspaper was important to them.
At first I was a bit dejected, as the man representing the newspapers said one had to be 10 years old to be a paper boy. In 1940 I was only age 9; but since nobody else wanted the job, I got it!
I will always remember the headline of the paper on my first day as a paper boy, April 9, 1940:
GERMANY INVADES NORWAY.
United States Remains Neutral
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.