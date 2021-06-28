You didn’t even notice did you! In this column a couple of weeks ago, there was a picture of the Walker Rotary Club taken in the early 1940s, and underneath the picture, the caption read, “Walker Lions Club!”
The Lions meet on the second Wednesday of every month and the paper comes out on Wednesday. My next door neighbors, Ron and Sharon Palmer, who are good Lion members, invited me to the Lions meeting the night the paper came out and none of the Lion members even mentioned the mistake! Oh well, I don’t care if anybody reads the column — it just keeps me from looking down in the mouth, as I had been doing for 54 years.
Our little town of Walker is indeed fortunate to have two service organizations such as Rotary and Lions. During their many years of existence, both organizations have done much to make our little town one of the best in the state! Perhaps because my dad started Walker Rotary and I was its 50th president, I have featured Rotary in the column often, so it’s about time I boast a bit about the Lions.
Lions International is a non-political, service organization established in 1917 by Melvin Jones from Chicago. Today, there are over 46,000 local clubs, with more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries around the world!
A resorter by the name of Dale Canfield owned Moore’s Lodge with his partner Jim Woods, and Dale and I sang together with the “Muskyteers” Barbershop Quartet. At one of our practices, we discovered we were both past Lion members from other towns from which we came.
“Why don’t we start a club in Walker?” we asked ourselves. “Don Carlson knows what Lionism is all about — he used to be a Lion up north somewhere — we’ll make him president!” By the time we got together the required number of members to form a club, raised the money to pay Lions International dues, and did all the paperwork necessary to conform with their requirements, it was not until 1980 that we received our charter. I thought it was earlier than that, However, when talking with Carl Berg, who is also one of the original charter members and has the charter hanging in his office — 1980 is what the charter reads!
As we sat in the dining room of Ron and Sharon’s extraordinary and incomparable home, overlooking the extraordinary and incomparably beautiful Walker Bay, Lion President Gary Walworth came to the forthcoming Fourth of July celebration on his meeting agenda. Immediately, visions of Willard Arends danced across the window panes of the dining room and interrupted our beautiful view. Willard was all-time champion-button-seller, whose funds finance the fireworks that explode, sparkle, burst, twinkle, boom and flare up before our eyes every year on the 4th! Walker’s display of fireworks celebrating the anniversary of 245 years of the United States of America has always and will be again — the best display of fireworks around — if we buy our buttons!
Another good Lion member throughout the years has been Dave Holk. Dave was also a charter member when we started the club back in — whenever it was! And it didn’t take him long to become what was called a Zone Chairman.
A Zone Chairman’s responsibility is to check up on all the neighboring Lions Clubs — just to see how they are doing and if they need any help. Dave was active in many facets of Lionism and another responsibility of his was to be the announcer for the annual Fourth of July Parade. You won’t see him up on Carl Berg’s truck announcing the entries as they pass by this year. You will see him in front of the parade as the Grand Marshall! Congratulations on a well-deserved honor Dave and Godspeed in your future endeavors!
In addition to being a good Lion, Dave is also very active in the Walker Bay Theater. In fact, he just finished playing the part of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, sitting across a table from Priscilla Thompson Smith in the romantic comedy, “Love Letters.” I had the honor to play the part of Dave’s Norwegian brother in a play one year. When I forgot my lines — as I often did — Dave had a little book in his lap. Playing the part of two Norwegians, we would pretend we had trouble speaking English, when actually we were looking up my fogotten line! Thanks for helping me Dave, that was a blast! Thank you also for being a good Lion member all these years, and kudos to the Walker Lions Club for being a vital and important community organization — helping to make our little town what it is today — along with Rotary!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
