When traveling around various schools in the area during athletic events, perhaps you have noticed many gymnasiums have, “Where Did They Go?” — plaques hanging next to their trophy cases. Wouldn’t it be great if our school had such recognition for our many athletes who have gone on to participate in colleges and universities?
We could have two plaques — one for our Warriors and one for our Wolves! We have had girls playing more than one sport in college. We have had a boy from Walker play on Minnesota’s National Football Championship Team of 1941. We have had a boy from Walker play on St. Johns National Football Champinship Team of 1978, one Little All American, three Wolves playing for Notre Dame, and even an entry in the Olympics.
For small schools like the Walker Warriors of old and the new Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves, that is certainly something of which to be proud. It is also interesting to note, to our knowledge, there were only four Warrior girls who competed in college;, however, during the era of the Wolves, there were the same number of girls as there were boys.
Just in case the school may someday be interested in doing something like “Where Did They Go?” plaques, we put together a list. The list is far from complete, therefore we are asking for your help as we don’t want to forget anyone. If you think this is a good idea, please email your corrections and additions to ottoringle@gmail.com and when complete, we will send it to Athletic Director Travis Hench for his approval to continue.
Please note we would like the year of graduation from high school, the name of the college and the sport in which they participated in college. To add a bit of color to the plaques, we will also include their college logo.
Where did the Warriors Go?
Marion Kennedy, 1931, Basketball, Bemidji
Bob Bailey, 1936, Track & Football, Bemidji
Ed Morical, 1940, Football, Bemidji
Teenus Carlson, 1941, Football, Minnesota
Gary Trimble, 1942, FB & BB, Bemidji
Jim Nelson, 1942, FB & BB, Bemidji
Tony Plattner, 1948, Sking, Carleton
Newell Ellis, 1949, Basketball, Bemidji
Otto Ringle, 1949, Football, Carleton
John Plattner, 1949, Boxing, Bemidji
Bob Kennedy, 1955, Basketball, Bemidji
Roger Aitken, 1960, Basketball, Haskell
Ron Day, 1962, Basketball, Haskell
Joe Day, 1962, Basketball, Haskell
Larry Aitken, 1963, Basketball, Haskell
Ray & Ed Sauer, 1964, Golf, Bemidji
Jeff Wallin, 1965, Golf, Golf, Bemidji
Joe Aitken, 1962, Golf, Bemidji
Bob Aitken, 1966, Football, Bemidji
John Ringle, 1974, Football, St. John’s
Ron Meeks, 1974, Football, St. John’s
Scott Storm, 1980, Wrestling, North Dakota State
Theo Ringle, 1982, Football, Normandale
Dave Demars, 1983, Track and Field, North Dakota
Tom Demars, 1984, Football, North Dakota
Terry Storm, 1985, Football, Concordia
Brian Bruns, 1985, Football, Concordia
Chris Palmer, 1989, Track and Football, St. Thomas
Jeff Bergman, 1989, Football, Notre Dame
Carl Hickey, 1989, Football, Notre Dame
Remember, we don’t want to forget anybody!
Where did the Wolves Go?
Brett Miller, 1994, Nordic Skiing, Biathlon, Olympic trials
Adam Palmer, 1994, Basketball, St. Thomas
Keane Johnson, 2003, Football, Concordia
Charlie Schoeck, 2003, Football, Concordia
Vaughn Loomis, 2007, Club Hockey, Crookston
Trey Flesch, 2009, Club Hockey, Lindenwood
Benson Ringle, 2009, Club Hockey, St. Cloud
Anthony Fisher - 2013, Basketball, Hibbing
Chris Duff - 2014, Basketball, EauClaire
Bryan Sea - 2019, Basketball, Superior
Where did the Lady Warriors Go?
Katherine Reider – 1931, Basketball, Bemidji
Carrie Johnson, 1987, Golf, Concordia
Sue Demars, 1989, Track & Field, Stanford
Melissa Storm, 1990, Golf, St. Cloud
Where did the Lady Wolves Go?
Becky Wandersee, 2006, Basketball, Jamestown
Monica McAlister, 2007, VB & BB, Rainy River
Ashliegh Trosen, 2007, Basketball, Mayville
Molly Arola - 2009, Hockey, Bemidji
Sidney Westfield, 2011, Volleyball, St. Thomas
Eva Lampert, 2011, St. Cloud, Basketball
Jessica Gapinski, 2012, Hockey, Bethel
Sarah Knight, 2012, Track & Field, Moorhead
Maxine Smith, 2015, Basketball, Central Lakes
Katie Benjamin, 2018, Basketball, St. Catherine
Megan Benjamin, 2020, Basketball, St. Catherine
Elizabeth Naugle, 2021, Volleyball, Concordia
Email additions or corrections to ottoringle@gmail.com
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.