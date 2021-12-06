When traveling around various schools in the area during athletic events, perhaps you have noticed many gymnasiums have, “Where Did They Go?” — plaques hanging next to their trophy cases. Wouldn’t it be great if our school had such recognition for our many athletes who have gone on to participate in colleges and universities?

We could have two plaques — one for our Warriors and one for our Wolves! We have had girls playing more than one sport in college. We have had a boy from Walker play on Minnesota’s National Football Championship Team of 1941. We have had a boy from Walker play on St. Johns National Football Champinship Team of 1978, one Little All American, three Wolves playing for Notre Dame, and even an entry in the Olympics.

For small schools like the Walker Warriors of old and the new Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves, that is certainly something of which to be proud. It is also interesting to note, to our knowledge, there were only four Warrior girls who competed in college;, however, during the era of the Wolves, there were the same number of girls as there were boys.

Just in case the school may someday be interested in doing something like “Where Did They Go?” plaques, we put together a list. The list is far from complete, therefore we are asking for your help as we don’t want to forget anyone. If you think this is a good idea, please email your corrections and additions to ottoringle@gmail.com and when complete, we will send it to Athletic Director Travis Hench for his approval to continue.

Please note we would like the year of graduation from high school, the name of the college and the sport in which they participated in college. To add a bit of color to the plaques, we will also include their college logo.

Where did the Warriors Go?

Marion Kennedy, 1931, Basketball, Bemidji

Bob Bailey, 1936, Track & Football, Bemidji

Ed Morical, 1940, Football, Bemidji

Teenus Carlson, 1941, Football, Minnesota

Gary Trimble, 1942, FB & BB, Bemidji

Jim Nelson, 1942, FB & BB, Bemidji

Tony Plattner, 1948, Sking, Carleton

Newell Ellis, 1949, Basketball, Bemidji

Otto Ringle, 1949, Football, Carleton

John Plattner, 1949, Boxing, Bemidji

Bob Kennedy, 1955, Basketball, Bemidji

Roger Aitken, 1960, Basketball, Haskell

Ron Day, 1962, Basketball, Haskell

Joe Day, 1962, Basketball, Haskell

Larry Aitken, 1963, Basketball, Haskell

Ray & Ed Sauer, 1964, Golf, Bemidji

Jeff Wallin, 1965, Golf, Golf, Bemidji

Joe Aitken, 1962, Golf, Bemidji

Bob Aitken, 1966, Football, Bemidji

John Ringle, 1974, Football, St. John’s

Ron Meeks, 1974, Football, St. John’s

Scott Storm, 1980, Wrestling, North Dakota State

Theo Ringle, 1982, Football, Normandale

Dave Demars, 1983, Track and Field, North Dakota

Tom Demars, 1984, Football, North Dakota

Terry Storm, 1985, Football, Concordia

Brian Bruns, 1985, Football, Concordia

Chris Palmer, 1989, Track and Football, St. Thomas

Jeff Bergman, 1989, Football, Notre Dame

Carl Hickey, 1989, Football, Notre Dame

Remember, we don’t want to forget anybody!

Where did the Wolves Go?

Brett Miller, 1994, Nordic Skiing, Biathlon, Olympic trials

Adam Palmer, 1994, Basketball, St. Thomas

Keane Johnson, 2003, Football, Concordia

Charlie Schoeck, 2003, Football, Concordia

Vaughn Loomis, 2007, Club Hockey, Crookston

Trey Flesch, 2009, Club Hockey, Lindenwood

Benson Ringle, 2009, Club Hockey, St. Cloud

Anthony Fisher - 2013, Basketball, Hibbing

Chris Duff - 2014, Basketball, EauClaire

Bryan Sea - 2019, Basketball, Superior

Where did the Lady Warriors Go?

Katherine Reider – 1931, Basketball, Bemidji

Carrie Johnson, 1987, Golf, Concordia

Sue Demars, 1989, Track & Field, Stanford

Melissa Storm, 1990, Golf, St. Cloud

Where did the Lady Wolves Go?

Becky Wandersee, 2006, Basketball, Jamestown

Monica McAlister, 2007, VB & BB, Rainy River

Ashliegh Trosen, 2007, Basketball, Mayville

Molly Arola - 2009, Hockey, Bemidji

Sidney Westfield, 2011, Volleyball, St. Thomas

Eva Lampert, 2011, St. Cloud, Basketball

Jessica Gapinski, 2012, Hockey, Bethel

Sarah Knight, 2012, Track & Field, Moorhead

Maxine Smith, 2015, Basketball, Central Lakes

Katie Benjamin, 2018, Basketball, St. Catherine

Megan Benjamin, 2020, Basketball, St. Catherine

Elizabeth Naugle, 2021, Volleyball, Concordia

Email additions or corrections to ottoringle@gmail.com

