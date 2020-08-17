by Otto Ringle
I have a grandson who is 81 years younger than I am. He is 7 now and my goal is to watch him graduate from high school — I’ll be 100 years old!
When both his mom and dad are working, I have the honor and the privilege to be with him. The other day, we sat together on an old rock wall in front of our house and watched the heavy equipment demolish and remove Cleveland Boulevard that runs in front of our house.
The old rock wall was built by Clem and Leah Trott in 1896 — the same year our little town was incorporated. Christian and I sat in great concern and worried anticipation, as the heavy equipment came closer and closer to the wall, which is 124 years old!
Clem Trott was a young lieutenant in the Army, fresh out of West Point. He was sent to Walker because of the unrest that often developed with our neighboring native nation, and he met and married Leah Wright, a young Walker gal. Together they had a home built high on a hill on the banks of Walker Bay, and also built the wall to keep the high hill from washing away and sliding onto Cleveland Boulevard.
The house had a cupola on the roof with holes in the wall facing the lake. Lt. Trott would stick his falling-block, Sharps military rifle through one hole and look through another, as he watched for often hostile Indians, who might paddle across the bay in their canoes.
When the Trotts passed away, they had willed their home to their doctor, who already had a nice home on Gull Lake, so we were fortunate to purchase the old house from the doctor in 1973 — when the old wall was already 77 years old.
In 1898, only two years after the Trotts were married and had built their home, Lt. Trott was called upon to fight in the Battle of Sugar Point. There are many conflicting and controversial stories about the Battle of Sugar Point, but the one I like the best was writen by Trott himself in his memoirs.
The most common conception about the cause of the battle is that it grew out of attempts to arrest an Ojibwe man who lived on Bear Island. Even the spelling and the meaning of his name is controversial, as we have always known him as Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, while the Minnesota Historical Soceity archives have him spelled as, Bagone-giizhig, meaning, “Hole-In-The-Day,” or as some say, “Opening-in-the-Sky.”
No matter how you spell his name or what you think it means, his interesting story continues. In early 1898, he was arrested on a bootlegging charge and taken to Duluth for prosecution. When he was released due to lack of evidence, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig was forced to find his own way back home to Leech Lake, walking the 130 some miles in cold northern Minnesota April weather! Later on, he was called back to Duluth as a witness in a trial, which he ignored.
On Sept. 30, 1898, 20 fully-armed soldiers from Fort Snelling brought the Gatling gun and arrived in our little town. After some negotiation, it was decided 20 men were not enough, and on Oct. 5 77 troops, led by Gen. John Bacon, boarded steamers on our city dock to cross Leech Lake headed for Sugar Point.
Since the Gatling gun was the first item of warfare off the steamers, nobody on either side truly expected a battle, and both sides agreed not to shoot unless they were shot at first.
There are two versions of how things turned into a battle. The military claimed one of the soldiers, who were mostly new recruits, failed to set the safety on his weapon, and it accidentally discharged, causing the Ojibwe side to think they were being fired upon.
In 1970, Henry White, the son of Bah-Dway-We-Dung, who fought in the battle, disputed that claim, and told the Minneapolis Tribune, a soldier fired on several Ojibwe women in canoes. The Ojibwe men fired back and the battle was on.
By the morning of Oct. 7, the soldiers left Sugar Point with six men dead and 10 wounded. There were no reported casulties or wounded among Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig defenders. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig himself was never arrested and eventually later appeared in many parades in Walker. He died at the age of 80 in 1916.
Although he would never say publicly, our Lt. Trott, who later became a well-decorated general in the U.S. Army, according to his memoirs, was known to stand behind the second story of our soldiers firing on the Ojibwe women in the canoes. Only the old rock wall knows the true story!
“Let’s go, Christian, your dad or mom should be home pretty soon.”
“Good idea! My butt’s getting sore sitting on this old rock wall!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.