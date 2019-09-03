Aside from the day the first train came rumbling into Walker, only one month before our little town was incorporated in 1896, the day Sportscraft Incorporated opened a natural barrier separating a swamp west of town from Walker Bay, was also an exciting and memorable day.
In 1971, Sportscraft built a huge bathtub out of concrete within the confines of the swamp, and then bulldozed the breakwater away to let the waters of Walker Bay rush in. There were onlookers all around the high banks of the basin, screaming with delight when the water rushed into the huge tub! The onlookers were also wagering bets as to how long it would take before the tub was completely full and large sums of money were exchanged!
When the huge tub was full of water and the gamblers had settled their bets, Sportscraft revealed their plans of constructing a building next to the tub, with a huge star on its roof, so boaters could find their mooring spot on a dark night. They would very appropriately call it the “Star Marina.”
In 1977, a gentleman from southern California by the name of Dave Cochran and his wife Pat purchased the marina and began building townhomes around the huge basin. Since that time the marina, the townhomes and their inhabitants have been a vital part of the history, culture and economy of our little town.
The other day, I looked out of my little office where I write this column and noticed a six-passenger golf cart race by. I ran out of the room, neglecting to save what I had written, jumped into my car and caught the golf cart in front of the Chase Hotel. I rolled down the window and hollered, “That sure is a fine-looking golf cart! Would you consider renting it,?” I asked. Without hesitation the driver replied, “I live in one of the townhomes just down the hill. Follow me down there and we’ll talk it over.”
I did as the gentlemen suggested, and soon had the honor and the privilege of meeting James Hammers and his 7-year-old grandson Jace. Jim, as he prefers to be called, owns Hammer’s Construction, a huge commercial building company in Perham, and he and his wife Karen own one of the townhomes that Dave Cochran had built.
When I told Jim why I wanted to rent his six-passenger golf cart, again without hesitation, Jim said, “You don’t have to rent it, you can just use it for nothing!”
Again, without hesitation, Jim’s grandson Jace, with a huge smile on his little face, added, “Just be sure you bring it back cuz I like to ride in it!”
When the three of us had settled negotiating the use of the six-passenger golf cart, Jim made a very complimentary and appreciative statement, “We just love Walker! We think Walker is Minnesota’s best-kept secret!”
Naturally, I had to agree with him at the time! However, remember I told you I forgot to save what I was writing when Jim passed by in his six-pasenger golf cart?
Well, it is now midnight, I am re-writing what I had written before, and I can hear the tens of thousands voices jammin’ and screamin’ to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd out at Moondance Jam across the bay! In the wintertime, I can hear all the eelpouters jammin’ out on the ice!
Yes, Jim, I agree with you in part, Walker is Minnesota’s best! But I am not certain Walker is much of a secret.
So, where am I going with this long dissertation about a six-passenger golf cart and why did I want to rent Jim’s golf cart in the first place? A couple of months ago, Travis Hensch, the athletic director of WHA High School, decided it would be fun to celebrate the 70th Class Reunion of the Class of 1949 at the school where they had graduated. Since they are all pushing 90 and some are in wheelchairs or using a walker or a cane, Travis suggested he would have them introduced from the press box as they ride onto Ostlund Field in a golf-cart during halftime of the WHA-Bagley football game Sept. 13.
Erv Ostlund, after whom the field was named, said this about the class, “Once in a while a class comes around that excels in all aspects of education — academics, music and sports. The Class of 1949 was such a class!”
Although they graduated 70 years ago, the class is still active in community affairs, having contributed financially to the Walker Area Community Center, the City Park Playground, the City Garden Pavilion and the statue of the “Educator” in the Circle of Time.
Come to the Tailgate Party Sept. 13 and welcome home the members of the WHS Class of 1949! One of the class members, Darrell Englehardt from Madisonville, Kent., will be driving Hammers’ six-passenger golf cart during halftime! Thanks, Jim!
