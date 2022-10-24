One may say we have deviated a bit from the old and new theme of this column writing about three organizations who have done so much for our little town over the years.
However, when one considers the Legion Club was organized in 1919 — 103 years ago, and the Rotary Club just celebrated their 80th anniversary, perhaps that is old enough to qualify.
There is a bone of contention just how old the Lions Club is as Dale Canfield and I organized the club back in the 1970s, however, we didn’t have enough money to pay the Lions International dues until sometime in the 1980s.
Nevertheless, for a little town like Walker, to have three very strong community service clubs, is truly outstanding — so much so that the Legion Club was selected by WCCO as the best Legion Club in the State of Minnesota. And Walker Rotary and the Walker Lions Club are not far behind. In fact, our Walker Rotary Club was awarded first place in their District in Membership and Extension, awarded Best Newsletter for their “Te-Bar-Ge-Mo,” and placed highly in all nine service categories.
It is not surprising WCCO awarded Post 134 from little Walker as having the best Legion Club in Minnesota. Their pull-tab game pours almost $250,000 back into our community annually, as the club has been extremely supportive to the school, youth activities, community activities and military contributions. They donated the Military Man in the Circle of Time, the Bob Ross Memorial, and are presently working on a Veteran’s Memorial.
Their Color Guard, Legion Riders and their gorgeous float are always the mainstays of all our parades, and for many years the Legion has sponsored Troop 40 of the Boy Scouts.
Internally, the Legion also supports the Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion, their 40&8 Honor Society and the Eighth District Legion Band. The highlight of my musical career on the sousaphone was playing next to charter member and Legionnaire Harry Bright with the Eighth District Legion Band in Winnipeg.
Not to be outdone by the Legion, the Walker Rotary Club, during its 80 years of existence, has also been very active and supportive to the school and community. Two of their very first projects — when they were first organized in 1942 — was their award-winning support of the 4-H Club and sending care packages to Germany.
One must remember, in those days the German people needed considerable help, as it was the Nazi Party that was causing all the trouble in Europe, not the German people.
The Walker Rotary Club knew that, and history repeated itself during the Cold War when Walker Rotary extended the spirit of “Service Above Self” to Vladivostok, Russia. Some of the other notable school and community projects of the Rotarians include their Foreign Exchange Program, Meals On Wheels and their Reading Readiness Program.
The highlight of my dental career was attending the volunteer dental program on the Amazon River, which was sponsored by Rotary International.
Whether the Walker Lions Club is 40 or 50 years old, makes no difference, as they also are one of the best clubs in Minnesota. They used to have a pull-tab game to help them finance community projects, like the Legion has now; nevertheless, at every meeting they are asked for donations and they work hard to satisfy every request.
They always keep up with their donations to the International Foundation, the Melvin Jones Foundation and their national Sight First Program. Locally, their button sales pay for their annual WHA Scholarship, sponsorship of the Fourth of July parade and fireworks, and our City Park Pavilion. Most recently, Cycling Without Age with the very popular Trishaw, has been a marvelous hit with the senior citizens in our area.
The list of accomplishments of these three organizations is so impressive. They have been featured in a six-year compilation of this column entitled, “Window of Life,” as there is no doubt the Lions, Rotarians and Legionnaires have certainly provided a window of a life of service for our little town!
All of us have the opportunity to belong or help these organizations, and if you are so inclined to do so, you would certainly be welcomed. Or, perhaps you may be interested in reading about them in the book in which they are featured, “Window of Life.”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
