by Otto Ringle
I feel I must begin this week’s column with two apologies. The first goes to my good friend Bev Worcester, for my forgetfulness in mentioning her dad, when we talked about Walker’s mayors a couple of issues ago. Marion (Alex) Kennedy was the mayor of Walker when Walker Industries had much to do with the development of the Industrial Park and the Community Health Center.
Under Kennedy’s leadership, a committee of Jack Bieloh, John Elsenpeter, Steve Bilben, Jim Dowson and myself met every Monday at noon in Tom Collin’s back room to discuss these two projects, and today we are happy to know that both projects have become a reality and are doing well.
The second apology goes to Arlan Fiske, the author of the weekly column in this paper called, “The Scandinavian Heritage.” With his blessing, I would like to talk just a little bit about the Norwegian influence we have in our little town of Walker especially. I don’t know for certain, but I’ll wager even Mayor Kennedy had some Norwegian blood running through his veins.
I do know that one of the first religious groups in our area were a bunch of Norwegians by the names of Sam and Henry Evenson — very good friends of the Kennedy family. There was also Syver and Anton Skare, Ole Stokkestadk, Arne and Pat Hovde, Anton Berg, Engelbret Dahl, Martinus Berg, Sigrid Hovde and their respective families. They never had a church building but they held their services in the Evenson School House, located next to the Evenson home.
Although they had been gathering together in worship for about 25 years, it was not until 1919 that their Leech Lake Lutheran Church merged with Hope Lutheran Church, and the Norwegian worshipers finally had a home of their own in Walker — where the Cass County Courthouse parking lot is now.
So, where am I going with this subject? What do those early Norwegians in Walker’s 124 year history have to do with a project that has been near and dear to my heart for many years?
The project is to have a Community Choir in our little town, and this year we have two! For the past couple of years the Walker Area Voices have been entertaining us at various venues in town and this year, we also have the Minnesota Norskland Chorale!
It would be great if the two choral groups could get together and share their God-given talents, and that is the primary purpose of this week’s column. So, move over Arland Fiske and Marion Kennedy — make room for the Walker Area Voices, as we want them especially to continue reading a very sincere invitation from the Minnesota Norskland Chorale — come with them to Norway. And you can too!
The Minnesota Norskland Chorale is looking for singers from northern Minnesota and guests to join them in a once-in-a-life-time, songfest to Norway. And you don’t have to be Norwegian to join them — you simply have to love to sing!
Beginning April 20 and continuing to Aug. 10, rehearsals will be held in Walker for the nine-day songfest from Oslo to Lillehammer to beyond the week of Aug. 16-25.
UP NORWAY TOURS has arranged a wonderful itinerary for us, including a round-trip flight from Minneapolis to Oslo, three-star hotels, based upon double-occupancy, breakfasts and shuttles to all singing venues with an English-speaking guide who will provide a continuous narration of some of art, culture and history of the land where the Evenson’s, Skare’s, Stokkestadk’s, Hovde’s, Berg’s, Dahl’s, Hovde’s and many of your forefathers came from — as we sing our way through the wondrous and beautiful country of Norway.
If you are interested and would like to know more about this wonderful experience, please contact me at ottoringle@gmail.com or call (218) 507-0525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.