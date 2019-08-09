by Otto Ringle
Did you ever eat crow? I don’t mean literally and figuratively, actually eating a poor black bird! I mean admitting you were wrong, because I have to admit, I was wrong when I took such a strong position as to the possibility of perhaps being tarred and feathered by our city fathers, as outlined in the July 10 column of “The old and the new.”
At the Aug. 5 meeting, the Walker City Council approved having a Unity Day at the City Rock Garden and I sincerely apologize to think that I might be tarred and feathered. A beautiful, bronze statue of an Ojibwe hoop dancer will be unveiled, and it promises to be a gala event.
Last April, our governor suggested we try to better our relationships with our neighboring Native nations, and there is a very strong possibility that a representative from the Governor’s Office might attend the event.
Members of the Leech Lake Culture Alliance met with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to determine ways that we could abide by our governor’s suggestion. One of the ways they came up with was the establishment of a Unity Day, and a very generous donation was pledged by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to construct a Statue of Unity. Pending approval by the council, Faron Jackson consented to be the keynote speaker and do the unveiling.
And by golly, the statue was approved! It will be an Ojibwe hoop dancer working with four rings, as it is an Ojibwe tradition. The four rings symbolize the four ages of man, of the four different races, living on the four points of the compass, during the four seasons, all striving for the four colors of unity.
Do you remember the little guy in the heading of the column — the rock with the happy face? Remember when you saw his picture with him happily shouting out, “Hi, my name is LLCA!”
LLCA is well known with the gals at First National Bank in Walker! Whenever somebody makes a donation with a check made out with the letters, L-L-C-A, they frantically and crazily search for the account to which it is supposed to be deposited!
Pastor Matt from Hope Lutheran Church will remember LLCA, as the little rock had to apologize for naming the Hope Chancel Choir as a donor to the pavilion next to the City Rock Garden, when actually the donations were memorials to members of the choir made by various individuals.
LLCA is short for the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, and the rock with the happy face has helped considerably with the acquisition of funds for the organization to conduct their many projects concerning the culture of our area. The organization is very appreciative for the generosity of the many individuals, businesses and organizations in the past. Ever since 2008, LLCA has been helping preserve the culture of our area. Originally the little guy supported the Circle of Time.
Later, the Walker Art and Culture Commission, and now — well, by now you know what the letters stand for. If not, ask one of the girls at the bank. The little guy, with the help of your very generous donations, has been indirectly responsible for the construction of the monument of the Circle of Time, the intimate garden pavilion at our beautiful City Rock Garden, the always popular Art in the Garden events, and most recently, LLCA is helping with the exciting, Walker Center of the Arts.
LLCA will always need your help! Someday we would like to light the Circle of Time, make the Circle handicapped accessible, provide the Garden Pavilion with suitable power, continue to maintain the garden, continue with our Art in the Garden events, cover the unsightly dumpsters in the area and support our Walker Center of the Arts and our Walker Area Voices. If you would like to help us with our projects, you may make your tax-deductible donation to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. The gals at the bank won’t mind!
For the information of the many individuals, businesses and organizations who have already donated to LLCA, your generosity is sincerely appreciated, and watch for an invitation to attend Unity Day, when the dedication of the Statue of Unity will take place.
Like the rock with the happy face, we are happy you helped us with our efforts, and we sincerely hope, those of you helped us a long time ago, and have never been properly recognized, are happy too!
There’s a song with that message — “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!” And don’t ever eat crow — you’ll always end up with a belly ache.
