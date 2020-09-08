The first train rolled into our area Aug. 8, 1896, and hundreds of visitors fought over seats with an ardent desire to visit the great inland sea in northern Minnesota!
The tracks of the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota International Railroad went as far as the new village of Leech Lake where the train turned around and went back to Brainerd. When the next leg was finished all the way to Cass Lake, the first stop was Pat McGarry’s White City on First Point.
McGarry had put up 12 white sleeping tents and it became an official stop of the new railroad. It was not long, however, before McGarry realized 12 white tents were not nearly enough to accommodate the hundreds of visitors who were thronging to our area and within the same year, he built a three-story hotel on one of the side streets in the new city of Walker. He called his hotel the “Pameda” and it was located where the Village Square is now.
The new hotel quickly became the center of activity in our little town — church services were held there, physicians and dentists set up their offices, organizations met, salesmen set up their wares, and Bert Chase rented the downstairs for his Sample Room, where one could imbibe in their favorite drink, and girls for the night were easily accessible.
A couple years later, McGarry built another large, three-story hotel on Second Point called Glengarry Springs, where his guests were brought in by row boats. Later, McGarry replaced the row boats with his own steamboat and very appropriately called it White City.
This was the beginning of the resort business on Leech Lake and it was not long before Chase built a hotel of his own on the shores of Walker Bay. The Petersons opened Hiawatha Beach on Steamboat Bay and Merit Lodge, Forestview and Huddle’s Resort sprang up on the Big Lake.
These were the major resorts on Leech Lake in the early 1920s, and they all have interesting stories of their own to tell, but today, I would like to write about a family who over the past 30 years have perhaps dominated the resort industry on Leech Lake.
For about 100 years, Leech Lake’s shoreline was dotted with more than 100 very successful resorts and many summer homes and cabins. Most of those so-called resorts in those early days of Leech Lake’s popularity were merely fish camps, before the many families began coming to our area demanding much more modern, up-to-date amenities. Two of those early resorts — Huddle’s and Hiawatha Beach still exist, and are now owned and operated by their fourth generations.
Trapper’s Landing kept the original name in the bar and restaurant — The Merit. The thriving resort business on Leech Lake, however, has today perhaps been dominated by the Anderson family.
Warren Anderson came to Walker over 30 years ago and began buying up some of the old, original resorts. Warren graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in chemistry, but he was well-versed in the qualifications necessary to become a successful businessman, and his family was also qualified and interested in becoming involved with the resort industry.
The motto of the Anderson family is “We Have Leech Lake Covered,” and they certainly have.
Warren used to own Northland Lodge by himself, but he has turned it over to his daughter Tammy. Warren’s son Jeff Anderson is a decorated member of the Minnesota National Guard, with 21 years of service, having served in both Bosnia and Iraq.
I know Jeff well, as I had the honor of serving under him for 10 years when he was the Commander of the Walker American Legion Honor Guard. At one time, Jeff and his manager Jason Benick operated three resorts — all in the area of Pine Point. They were the old Prince Jackson Resort, now called Grand Vu, Pine Point Resort and Horseshoe Bay Resort. Jeff recently sold Horseshoe Bay to Courtney and Cameron Mitchell.
When you enter Jeff’s Grand Vu Lodge you can easily see the influence of his time in the service, as there are American flags everywhere! Jeff’s Army Commendation Medal, which he received for pulling an injured soldier from a burning vehicle after a bomb attack in the Iraqi conflict, is proudly displayed, and on the grounds of Grand Vu, Jeff has erected a memorial to two of his buddies who were killed in the war.
Jeff also has two sons — 19-year-old Quinn, who will probably take over one or more of the resorts someday, and 8-year-old Harper, who has a few years before he will work his way into the family resort business!
Spirit of the North Resort, on Smokey Point is owned by another of Warren Anderson’s sons, Tim, his wife Sue and their two children — TJ and Tara. Chippewa Lodge on the far eastern shore of the lake is owned by Warren’s daughter, Michelle and her husband Josh May. And finally, Anderson’s Cove on Steamboat Bay is owned by Warren’s third son, Chris Anderson.
In closing, we remember Pat McGarry’s White City and congratulate the Anderson family, who together represent the old and the new of the resort industry on our great inland sea in beautiful northern Minnesota!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.