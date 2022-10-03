I may have told you this before, as my memory is not like it used to be. They say one’s memory is the second thing to go, and I can’t remember what the first thing was!
Anyway, I think I have told you before that my Dad always told our family to be certain we did all our shopping in our little town of Walker. He also told all his help in his hospital to make sure they do all their shopping in town.
In those days we had six grocery stores and six gas stations, and Dad and all his help alternated their purchases between all of them. The six grocery stores consisted of John Rustin’s Hartz Store, Harold Hanson’s Meat Market, Roy McGee’s Red Owl, Harry Anderson’s Red & White, Sandy Sandstrom’s, and Pete Palusky’s Groceries.
The six gas stations in Walker were George Trimble’s Shell, Lee Orton’s Standard, Orv Ellis’ Texaco, William’s Skelly, Bill Newbauer’s Pure Oil and Schmediberg’s Monarch.
Today, we only have one grocery store, two gas stations and it is difficult to say how many clothing stores, as I think everybody sells T-shirts and sweatshirts that say, “Leech Lake” on them.
In an effort to do as my Dad always suggested, the other day I went to three different clothing stores looking for underwear. The only thing I could find was a pair of bright, red underwear at Reed’s!
In our little town of Walker we are also blessed with many establishments that serve wine, including Piggy’s, Village Square, Bayside, Benson’s, Wilber’s, 502, Legion and my good friend, Kim Walters-Demars’ “Wine Down.” For Kim’s grand opening, I gave her a plaque to hang on the wall of her new establishment. The plaque contains the words of Rudolph Badoni, when he said, “If someday the people of the world should seek a common emblem that would stand for everyone and everything, it would be the grape.”
In addition to Kim’s Wine Down and all the other bodegas in town, we also have Mustang Sally, Charlie’s Up North, Cabana del Norte and Forestedge Winery out of town. Although none of them are in Walker, they all belong to the Chamber, so that should get me off the hook with my Dad, who always said, with a defiant look on his face, “Shop at home!”
It was a beautiful fall day, the leaves were turning brilliant colors of red, yellow, brown and orange, so we decided to take a drive out to Steve and Kristin Twait’s Forestedge Winery. Kristin took care of us in a very efficient and professional manner, and we sat outside in their farm-like atmosphere, watching their busy-body chickens and enjoying their huge, yellow sunflowers, nodding their friendly faces in a nearby garden.
All of the Forestedge wine is homemade and they are especially noted for their flights of rhubarb and black currant wines. In addition to their winery, Twaits also boast a wonderful little gallery that features local artists’ pottery, jewelry and other local wildlife artistry.
Every year on the third weekend of August, Forestedge has their “Art Fair at the Winery,” and if you haven’t already done so, check it out, as it is always a fun-filled, educational and enjoyable day. For that matter, don’t wait until the third weekend in August, go anytime! Forestedge Winery is always an enjoyable place to be. Although Rudolph Badoni suggests the grape should be the common emblem of the world, Steve and Kristin Twait suggest, “It’s not just grapes that make fine wine!”
