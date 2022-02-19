The year was 1906. The sample room was called the “Bodega” and it was located across the street from where “Wilber’s” is today. The game was usually a friendly bar-room brawl and the conversation was usually about the newfangled machines that were becoming popular in the new little town of Walker.
Today, however, Al McPherson had a question for the owner. “Lolita, what is the name of that tune you keep humming?” “Al, there is nothing more charming, nor more elegant, than a Spanish cantata from my homeland!” Lolita responded.
“That is a bunch of hog-wash dearie and you know it!” McPherson countered. “Everybody knows you are Mexican through and through. If you have any Spanish blood in you, it goes way back to the days of Montezuma!”
“Mac, if you weren’t such good customer, I’d have John throw you out on your ear for talking like that.”
Al laughed and then repeated his question, “So, what is the name of that tune?”
“The name of that tune is, ‘Cuando Calienta El Sol’ — a beautiful Spanish song my grandmother used to sing to me when I was little. There is no real English translation to the words, which is commonplace in my language. English just does not do justice to a much more beautiful language as is Spanish. However, a close translation might be, ‘My love for you is as strong as the sun!’ ”
“Lolita, I didn’t know you cared!” “Get out of here, before I throw you out myself!”
Whether Lolita Sempf was Spanish or Mexican doesn’t make any difference, she was the matriarch behind John Sempf’s “Bodega.” Lolita loved horses and was a very good rider. She was the first woman in Walker to straddle a saddle, as before she came to town, every woman in town rode side-saddle.
Therefore, in addition to their bar business, they rented horses and did very well when they first opened their “Bodega.” Their success, however, in the dual business was short-lived with the intervention of Doc Taylor’s “Winton.” Doc Taylor’s horseless carriage, gasoline-powered car was brought to the new Ah-Gwah-Ching Sanatorium by rail in 1907.
The State of Minnesota established the institution to cure a dreaded disease of tuberculosis, which ravaged the entire state in those days and the car was part of the deal to transport its top medic at taxpayer’s expense. One by one the prominent, influential citizens of Walker began buying gasoline-powered automobiles — even Al McPherson bought one to use for his campaign in his election for Cass County Clerk of Court.
The bar-talk concerning the newfangled machines usually centered around “Rikers” electric car. Everyone thought for certain if a machine ever replaced horses, it would be an electric car. The petroleum industry won out and Winton and Henry Ford, with his “Tin Lizzy” flooded the transportation field with their horseless carriages. Then, in 1903, the Wright Brothers came out with their flying machines and in about 10 to 12 years, flying machines with pontoons began dropping out of the sky onto the waters of Leech Lake!
The serene and placid waters accessible hereto for by canoe only, and then by oar-powered rowboats, became accessible by another newfangled machine. Launch businesses, like Captain Nate Dally and his “Leila D,” Captain Lassard and his “Flora,” the Anway Brothers with their “Mohawk” and “Chief,” succumbed to the flying machine.
Lolita Sempf, however, seemed to be happy and less stressful when their bar business was slow, as it gave her more time to take care of the horses and sing the beautiful Spanish song her grandmother sang to her — “Cuando Calienta El Sol!”
This column about the popular bar in Walker in the early 1900s is taken from the book, “Bodega,” which is available for sale by contacting the author at ottoringle@gmail.com
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
