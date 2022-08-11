The Minnesota Twins logo.
Artwork submitted

Ted Benson was just a little guy, but little guys are oftentimes very good at playing the shortstop position in baseball — as Ted played while going to high  school in a little one-room, country schoolhouse west of Devils Lake, N.D.

Ted always loved baseball — especially watching the Minnesota Twins!  When his family moved to Leech Lake Township, Ted and his wife Marie owned and operated the Leech Lake Store north of Walker. The store, however, should have been called, “Ted and Marie’s Place,” as they were dearly loved by all the fishermen, hunters and regular customers around the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments