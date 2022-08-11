Ted Benson was just a little guy, but little guys are oftentimes very good at playing the shortstop position in baseball — as Ted played while going to high school in a little one-room, country schoolhouse west of Devils Lake, N.D.
Ted always loved baseball — especially watching the Minnesota Twins! When his family moved to Leech Lake Township, Ted and his wife Marie owned and operated the Leech Lake Store north of Walker. The store, however, should have been called, “Ted and Marie’s Place,” as they were dearly loved by all the fishermen, hunters and regular customers around the area.
The year was 1965 and the Minnesota Twins were heading for the World Series. Ted was in his glory. He had watched every one of the Twins games on their new-fangled machine — new to the Leech Lake Store anyway — called television, and he knew the batting average of every hitter on the Twins team: Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Zoillo Versailles, Don Mincher and Jimmy Hall. Plus, he knew the pitching percentages of every Twins pitcher: Jim Kaat, Jim Perry and Mudcat Grant.
“Wanna go to the World Series?” I asked my father-in-law. “Don’t mess with me Ringel,” Ted answered jokingly. He always called me “Ringel” instead of “Ringle,” but we got along fine, as he was very happy his daughter Joyce and I had given him four grandkids.
“I’m serious Ted, the Twins are playing in the World Series in Minneapolis and you and I are going.”
Although the Twins lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to three, Ted had a great time. Tickets for the games were drawn in a lottery and we were only lucky enough to draw two of them. We stayed in the old Thunderbird Motel in Bloomington and Ted and I walked across the parking lot to the the old Metropolitan Stadium to our seats, while Joyce and the four kids spent the time in the Thunderbird’s swimming pool. Marie stayed home to take care of the store.
That was the first time the Minnesota Twins made it to the World Series. However, they have been there twice since that time — defeating the St. Louis Cardinals four games to three in 1987 and defeating the Atlanta Braves four games to three in 1991.
It has been 31 years since the Minnesota Twins have played in the World Series. If we are lucky, we might see them there again this year.
As I write this they are on top of the Central Division of the American League, however, it is long time until October. Until then, the Twins are fun to watch, especially the defensive antics of the infield and outfield.
The other night the Twins made a very unusual triple play. It was the first 8-5 triple play in Major League Baseball history.
Ted is gone now, but I had a dream the other night and in my dream I asked Ted, “Did you see the Twins triple play the other night?”
“Of course I saw it, Ringel! I was there!” the heavenly voice replied.
Usually a triple play consists of sharp line drive being caught for the first out, an infielder steps on his base for the second out and throws to another base, catching the runner off base for the third out. This time, however, there was nobody out and the White Sox had runners on first and second. A White Sox batter hit a long fly ball and it was not looking good for the Twins! Center fielder Byron Buxton made a spectacular catch at the wall for the first out. Turning and gunning the throw to Gio Urshela, who tagged the runner from first for the second out and stepped on second base for the third out.
In my dream, I heard Ted say, “Buxton made a great catch for the first out! But who do you think was smart enough to tell him to throw the ball to Urshela?” Then Ted continued, “And who do you think was smart enough to tell Urshela to tag the runner for the second out and step on the bag for the third out?”
Ted woke me up from my dream when he shouted out extremely loud, “Go Twins!”
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
