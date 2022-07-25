Niel McMurrin finally graduated! Maybe now I will be able to play more for the Warrior Six-Man Football team! When Niel was at the fullback position, the only time I got in the game was to punt and kick extra points, and perhaps throw a surprise pass once in a while. Niel was always good for busting his way through the line for five or six yards — so much so, that he was very instrumental in helping the Warriors win the Longbow Championship for three consecutive years during the middle ‘40s.
There is a new kid on the team, however! A rough and tough little farm boy from Carroll, Iowa. His folks decided to sell their farm in Iowa and buy a resort on Ten Mile Lake — of course, they called it, “Camp Iowa!” No doubt from pitching hay all his days on the farm, the kid is built like a brick outhouse and a good little runner! I had best work hard to keep my position at fullback.
We had another good team back in 1948 and we were looking forward to keeping the Longbow Championship trophy for another year. All six of us were seniors — Dick Starr played center, Jim Vogt and Dave Hanson played the two-end positions, George Crow was quarterback, Tuck Geving halfback and yours truly, fullback — that is if Dick Kolp doesn’t take it away from me!
By golly if we weren’t Longbow Champs again. In fact, all the games we won were by quite a few touchdowns, so Dick Kolp was able to get in the game often. Dick was a real star when he was a senior!
After graduating in 1950, he went to work as a fishing guide at Huddles’ Resort. Dick always told the story when in 1955 he guided the Great Musky Rampage. He described the event as a “circus-like atmosphere” with fishermen coming to Leech Lake from all over the United States! There were hundreds of boats on the lake, and the resorts on the lake and businesses in town were completely full.
There was a twinkle in Dick’s eyes when he added “I don’t know how many muskies were caught, but there were 163 fish, from 18 to 42 pounds each recorded in Federal Dam alone, and the rest of the lake was hopping too!”
Dick married Les and Bernie Huddle’s daughter, Barb, who had graduated from WHS with me. Barb discovered that in addition to being a good fisherman, her husband was also an excellent mechanic, and she persuaded Dick to accept an offer from Larson Boat Works to go to work for them in Little Falls.
It was not long before they continued to climb their ladder of success, moving to Denver, where Dick was the manager of a much larger boat dealership.
Memories of our wonderful Leech Lake brought Dick and Barb back home, and in 1969 Dick started a little business of his own called, “Dick’s Mobile Unit.” My wife Joyce was also a good friend of Barb and Dick back in high school, and Joyce became Dick’s best customer, as I had absolutely no mechanical ability!
Dick would come over to our place with his mobile unit and show Joyce how to fix her boats in the summer and her snowmobiles in the winter. It was not long before Dick continued to climb his ladder of success and formed “Dick’s Marine” in Walker.
In 2002, Dick retired and since his retirement, he and I would meet at the Post Office and reminisce of our days together on the football field of the old Walker High School, and later the many times he helped Joyce keep her three molars in shape! That’s right! Although I was her dentist, Joyce also had three molars that required Dick’s services too!
Her “First Molar” was a little sailboat. Her “Second Molar” was a small pontoon, while her “Third Molar” was a 21-foot Sea-Ray. When Joyce passed away, her kids sold the sailboat and the pontoon and renamed the “Third Molar.” They called it the “Joy-Sea,” and when our daughter Sudy married Jamie, Jamie took care of the Joy-Sea.
Our family will always remember the tough little farm boy from Carroll, Iowa, who was born with a fishing pole in one hand and a wrench in the other.
Dick and Barb had four kids together: Diann, Deb, Steve and Jim, and when both Barb and Dick had passed away, they left a wonderful legacy of 10 grandkids and 14 great-grandchildren. Truly a wonderful legacy! So long, Barb and Dick, it has been a great pleasure walking life’s pathway with both of you!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.