Niel McMurrin finally graduated! Maybe now I will be able to play more for the Warrior Six-Man Football team!  When Niel was at the fullback position, the only time I got in the game was to punt and kick extra points, and perhaps throw a surprise pass once in a while. Niel was always good for busting his way through the line for five or six yards — so much so, that he was very instrumental in helping the Warriors win the Longbow Championship for three consecutive years during the middle ‘40s.

There is a new kid on the team, however! A rough and tough little farm boy from Carroll, Iowa. His folks decided to sell their farm in Iowa and buy a resort on Ten Mile Lake — of course, they called it, “Camp Iowa!” No doubt from pitching hay all his days on the farm, the kid is built like a brick outhouse and a good little runner! I had best work hard to keep my position at fullback.

