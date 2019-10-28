by Otto Ringle
For the past two weeks, we have been talking about restuarants. First the Bodega that existed in Walker when our town was born, and then Zona’s that still exists today, but has a long history.
Today, permit me to write about a restaurant that was perhaps one of the first “sport bars” in the country. Very appropropiatly, it was called The Goalpost. It was back in 1981 — 38 years ago now.
I was working diligently at my dental chair one afternoon, when a very brash but very friendly Jim Aletto bounded into the dental office, completely unannounced and said with an air of excitement in his voice, “The city is selling the municipal liquor store! Let’s you and I buy it, and together we could set up a sports bar.”
I was a bit set back by Jim’s enthusiasm, exuberance and lively spirit, but I managed to respond, ‘Don’t you have enough to do with the Chase Hotel? And I certainly have enough to do running five dental offices.”
“The concept of a sports bar is something new! Many bars and restaurants are getting into it, and I think it will do well in our town. I want you to go in with me, as I know you have the imagination to make it work!” Such flattery was difficult to decline, so I replied, ‘I have always wanted to become involved in a dinner theater. And having live music would be a blast. What do you think about having live music every night except Sunday and setting up a ‘Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater’ in the basement?” I asked.
That was the beginning of the Goalpost Eating & Drinking Emporium, the Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater and, more importantly, it was the beginning of three generations of friendship between our two families.
Joyce and I did many things with Jim and Barb Aletto — well beyond the bar and restaurant business — golfing, bowling, playing bridge and singing barbershop. Our kids became good friends of their kids — especially Mara and Rose, Franz and Bucky and Theo and Eddie. Sudy was friends with all of the Aletto kids and today, our grandkids are good friends also.
The new concept of a sports bar certainly was unique! It truly was an emporium of fun and food in a football atmosphere.
There were large photographs hanging on the walls of all the teams in the history of Walker Warrior High School Football. There was live music every night except Sunday, and a large dance floor resembled a football field.
The bartenders and waitresses were all dressed up like referees with stripped shirts and carried whistles around their necks. Whenever there was an indication of trouble, they blew their whistles and that was the end of that.
Instead of the restrooms labeled “men” or “women,” they were called, “Jocks” and “Cheerleaders.”
The fun and food in a football atmosphere did not last long, as in 1983, there was a terrible fire and the popular sports bar was no more!
This year, employees at Benson’s are wearing shirts that say, “30th Anniversary,” on the back, when actually the popular eating and drinking emporium has been in existence for 38 years. There is an interesting story about how the bar was called, Benson’s.
When the Goalpost burned in 1983, the family moved the bar downstairs and constructed the Walker 1896 Mini Mall upstairs. Although the mini mall seemed to be a good idea at first, the short summer season was not enough time to enable the nine small business owners, who occupied the spaces, to pay their rent, as their overhead continued year around.
The family decided to do away with the mini-mall idea and go back to the very successful restaurant business. There was much discussion as to what they would call their new enterprise, and when my wife and I left for the winter, we thought our sons had decided on the name, “Legacy.”
For something to do during the long winter months, I took a course in glass-cutting and made a beautiful, 4- by 8-foot stained glass window with the name, “Legacy” in large letters. I carefully packed it and brought it home, only to find the restaurant was called, “Benson’s!”
When they saw how much work I had put into the sign, they compromised. Today, the business is called, “Benson’s – an 1896 Legacy of an Eating & Drinking Emporium,” and the glass window, and the name, “Legacy” proudly hangs in the entryway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.