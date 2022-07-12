by Otto Ringle
Last week’s paper carried a column about the “Passing of the Gavel.” I wonder if Dan Eikenberry knows he is the 80th president of the Walker Rotary Club?
It was 80 years ago that a telephone connection between Park Rapids and Grand Rapids was made. The voice on the Grand Rapids end pessimistically exclaimed, “Walker? You’re not serious! There’s not even 1,000 people over there! Walker is too small a town to support a club!”
The voice on the Park Rapids end, however, was more optimistic. “These guys think they can swing it. They have about 25 prospects and they have already started sending care packages to Germany — our International Project!”
The voice on the Park Rapids end belonged to Clint Johnson, the manager of Minnesota Power & Light, while the voice on the Grand Rapids end belonged to Larry McLeod, the governor of District 558.
The year was 1942. It was only a few months prior to this that the United States had declared war against Germany. The small town of Walker had many German immigrants in the area and life was tough for them. Many left Walker, but those who stayed helped their relatives back in Germany by providing them with “Care Packages” — clothes, canned food, first-aid items, toys for their kids. This became the first project of the newly formed Walker Rotary Club.
Johnson and the Park Rapids Club received points for the extension of a new Rotary Club in Walker and the pessimistic District Governor did also!
The motto of the newly formed Walker Rotary Club quickly became, “Our club will be more than just a check-writing club!” A good example of that was their sponsorship of the Walker Boy Scout Troop 40. Rotarians served on the Scout Council, chaperoned camping trips, helped collect newspapers and scrap iron during the war, and helped with the scout fund-raising activities rather than simply writing a check.
During the years of 1979 and 1980, Dr. Don Pfau wore two hats, as he was not only president of the Rotary Club, but he was also scoutmaster of the troop. For his efforts, he was awarded the highest award in scouting — the Silver Beaver Award.
For the past 80 years, the Walker Rotary Club has been one of the better clubs in their district, as they have not only been very active locally, but they have also been very active in District 558. They have always attended all the District meetings and participated in District Project Competition — one year placing in all nine categories and winning first place in the National Membership and Extension Competition.
Through the years, the little town of Walker has provided four District governors and extended three new clubs — including a club in Vladivostok, Russia. They have always participated in the Winnipeg Goodwill meetings, often with a winning curling team.
Outstanding programs have also been an asset to the club, and an example was the time Presidential candidate Hubert Humphrey was at the podium. Throughout the years, their newsletter, “Te-Bar-Ge-Mo,” has been one of the better newsletters in the District, often awarded, “Best Newsletter in the District.”
During the past 80 years, there have been 80 very good presidents, but perhaps one of the best was Paul Steffenson. Paul was “Mister Everything!” He was a charter member and during his years as a member, he was president of the club, songleader and editor of the “Te-Bar-Ge-Mo” for many years, while serving as superintendent of Walker High School, coach of all the Warriors sport teams and band leader of the high school band during the war years.
And so we say, “Hats off to the Walker Rotary Club!” We congratulate them for their 80 years of “Service Above Self” to our community and we congratulate Dan for carrying on the tradition, as we recall the words of District Gov. Larry McLeod from Grand Rapids, when he said, “Walker is too small a town to support a Rotary Club!”
