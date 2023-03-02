Our church's organist would pound the keys of the church organ with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm.
I was just a kid, raised in the doctrine of the very strict Missouri Synod teachings of the German Lutheran Church in Walker called “Immanuel.” The church was located where TJ’s Floral is now and my Sunday School teacher was one of two deeply religious, God-fearing, spinster sisters.

I remember as if it was yesterday — she told me to open my Bible and read the 10th verse of the 17th chapter in the Book of Genesis and tell the class what the words meant to me. My Dad was a doctor! Of course, I knew the meaning of the words! And I told her so in no uncertain terms — using words with which she may not have expected to hear, and being a spinster lady, may have shocked her just a little bit!

