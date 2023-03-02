I was just a kid, raised in the doctrine of the very strict Missouri Synod teachings of the German Lutheran Church in Walker called “Immanuel.” The church was located where TJ’s Floral is now and my Sunday School teacher was one of two deeply religious, God-fearing, spinster sisters.
I remember as if it was yesterday — she told me to open my Bible and read the 10th verse of the 17th chapter in the Book of Genesis and tell the class what the words meant to me. My Dad was a doctor! Of course, I knew the meaning of the words! And I told her so in no uncertain terms — using words with which she may not have expected to hear, and being a spinster lady, may have shocked her just a little bit!
The other spinster lady was our church’s organist. Like her sister, she was also very religious and God-fearing. She would pound the keys of the church organ with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm, zest and fervor, and as the organ rocked to her gusto, she would sing her heart out with the same amount of fire and brimstone that she poured into the organ.
Although I was just a kid, I will always remember her — singing loudly and playing the organ boisterously to old-time, never-to-be-forgotten hymns such as “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “Blessed Assurance,” “Amazing Grace,” “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today,” “Doxology” and many others.
Many years later, when I was a consulting dentist at the Ah-Gwah-Ching Nursing Home for geriatric patients, the two deeply religious, God-fearing, spinster sisters were residents of the home and two of my patients. Now I understand, no one enjoys going to the dentist, especially older people with special needs; however, the pure-as-the-driven-snow sisters I once knew in the old German Lutheran Church, used language I had not heard since my days with Uncle Sam, expressing their reluctancy to sit in the dental chair.
I was inspired to tell you about the two spinster ladies this week because I recently sang with the choir of the Shephard Of The Hills Lutheran Church in Fountain Hills, Ariz., when we put on an afternoon concert entitled “Hymns Through The Ages.” It was a tremendous, entertaining, and interesting concert, put together by the musical talents of Matt Frable, who not only put together the entire program, directed the choir, alternated between playing the piano and the organ, sang a duet with the pastor’s wife, but on the morning before the concert, ran in the Mesa Marathon.
I told him about the beauty of our old North Country Marathon, running through the woods, along the lakes, when the trees had changed color in the fall. He replied, “Sounds great. If you ever get it going again, let me know!”
Back to the concert. It was entertaining because not only did the choir sing, but a few members of the Fountain Hills Orchestra also played, along with the Bell Choir of the Shephard of the Hills.
The concert was interesting because between singing, there was a narration of the history of each hymn. Perhaps all of you knew Martin Luther wrote the hymn, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” in 1529. But did you know that a blind woman by the name of Fanny Crosby wrote the hymn, “Blessed Assurance” in 1873? And did you know as early as 1500 BC, a collection of over a thousand hymns, called, “Rigveda” were discovered, written in Sanskrit for the Hindu religion?
When our family is all together for Thanksgiving and Christmas, we stand around a huge table, join hands and sing the “Doxology,” a hymn written by Thomas Ken in 1674. Even our little great-grandkids do their best singing, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow. Praise Him all creatures here below. Praise Him above, ye heavenly host. Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.” Then we squeeze the hand we are holding and finish singing as harmoniously as we can, “Amen!”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.