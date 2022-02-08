The French-Canadian croupier in the photo with the beret is Touluse Le Blanc. He came to Walker from the little town of Rainy River in Northwestern Ontario as a lumber buyer, but lost his leg to a circular saw.
Ironically another spinning wheel was his salvation, when Pat McGarry hired him to keep the roulette wheel spinning at Pat’s Pameda Hotel, located where the Village Square is today.
The players quickly got to know the meaning of Touluse’s words, when he said “faites vos jeuz” —place your bets and “rien neva plus” — no more bets. There was not much gambling in other saloons and hotels in Walker, but there was always a game going on in the back room of the Pameda.
Picture this in your mind’s eye: Touluse spun the roulette wheel. The wheel rotated in one direction, while the white ball rotated the opposite direction. The ball stopped on number “14.” The good-looking blond shill at the end of the table let out a scream and the guy next to her gave her a kiss on the cheek, since he had just bet his horse on number “14,” and she had brought him good luck! LeBlanc raked the rest of the bets off the table and paid the big winner his $200 — the going rate for a good animal in our little town of Walker in those days. Pat McGarry walked over to the table to make certain everything was going according to the policy of his house!
It is interesting to look through the old Cass County Pioneer newspapers and read about our little town when it first got started. The words below were taken from the May 16, 1896, issue which, in turn, were taken from the Duluth Herald the week before. The article adequately describes the hustle and bustle of the new town in the great northwest.
“In addition [to] Pat McGarry’s Pameda Hotel, there is also the Spaulding and the Lakeshore. There are also many saloons in Walker, including the St. Lawrence, the New Walker and the Bodega. Truly, there is no place in the great Northwest receiving so much outside notice as Walker and surely no other place deserving of so much attention. Located as she is on one of nature’s most favored spots, the place needs only to be spoken of to create an interest in her by all whose inclinations led in other directions than toward the graveyard! Walker is truly a surprising little burg, already doing as much business as an ordinary town of 2,000 inhabitants and prospects brightening as the days go on! The Indian trade from the nearby reservation is a benefit worthy the consideration of any town. A trade that can be relied upon, in addition to the regular allotments from the government, as the product of their industry yields a good addition to the businesses in town. They always have something of their own production to exchange with the palefaces.”
The “Bodega,” mentioned was one of the first saloons in our little town of Walker. It was owned by John Semp and was located across the street from where “Wilbur’s” is today. John was married to a woman of Spanish descent and the word, “Bodega” is a Spanish word, which means, “wine shop.” The wine shop also inspired the title of a little book that I put together in 1993 — 29 years ago!
Rudolf Kraemer Badoni, a German writer, is known to have said, “If someday the people of the world should seek a common emblem that would stand for everyone and everything, it would be the grape!”
With that quotation in mind, the writer dedicated his story, “Bodega” to his and his wife’s parents — “Doc and Ted who enjoyed a good glass of wine, and Clara and Marie who didn’t!” Although the book was sold out years ago, archaic and well-used copies are available on eBay for hundreds of dollars! Because of that unbelievable and incredible extravagance, the book, “Bodega,” will be reprinted and available soon at a much more reasonable price — if anyone is interested!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.