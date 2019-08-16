Mallory and Benson are getting married! What a perfect subject for this week’s column of “The Old and the New.” Of course the new side of the subject is Mallory and Benson. However the old side is the genealogy the union of this couple signifies and brings forth on the history of our little town.
Lets take a look at the ancestry and lineage of this young couple. Let’s begin with Mallory, to satisfy the old adage, “ladies first.” Mallory’s great-grandparents on her maternal side were Bob and Helen Ross. Bob came to Walker in 1911 as the superintendent of the Walker School. Helen Staples was a teacher at the school, and they married in 1913. They were a very popular and active couple, as Bob was on the City Council, the Library Board, was a director of First National Bank and a trustee of the Walker Community Church.
In addition to raising five daughters and one son, Helen wrote a weekly column in the Walker Pilot and was very active in the community and her church. Bob and Helen’s only son was Bobby Ross, who was killed July 4, 1944, in the Battle of Saipan in World War II and shares the name of the Spencer-Ross American Legion Club. One of the five Ross girls was Betty, who married Al Alto. Betty and Al had two daughters, Kathy and Sue, and two sons, Alston and Brian. Brian married Cindy and together, they have a daughter named Mallory.
So now let’s look at Benson’s side of the family. In 1919 Phillip and Ada Starr came to Walker with their five kids, one a son named Claud. Claud delivered milk to businesses and homes in Walker for many years and later, during his retirement, ran a dray service. As a kid I recall Claud and his dray horses rumbling down Lake Street, picking up “stuff” that others might want to sell and having “stuff” that others might want to buy. I also recall Claud having ice cream in his wagon, which was a delight and a positive stimulus for everybody in the neighborhood and certainly caused considerable excitement, joyfulness and fervor needed to begin his dray negotiations and business along Lake Street. Claud and his wife Lillian also had five kids, one of which was a daughter named Helen, who everybody called Honey; because she certainly was that. She was a sweetheart; sweet as honey. Honey married Bill Andrews, a great guy in his own right. Bill and his brother Bob ran a plumbing and heating business in town. Bill and Honey had a son named Rich who has a daughter called Brandy. Brandy married my youngest, who I still call “T-Babes.” They have four kids: Benson, Eiluj, Clara and Thea. So now we are looking forward to the union of two families with over 200 years combined total history of our little town.
Here is a bit of irony that ties these two families together. Al Alto was a builder and before he went into the Navy, he built the Alto Building where Benson’s Emporium is now. The Alto Building consisted of the city municipal liquor store below and apartments above. Therefore his new wife, Betty, had a place to live while he was away, serving his country.
Al was in a branch of the Navy called the Seabees. The Seabees’ job was to build the roads and bridges that were used during maneuvers and military operations during World War II.
When Benson, the guy who is getting married this weekend, was about three years old, he used to run around the restaurant and greet customers by saying, “Hi, my name is Benson. They named this place after me.” Ironically and perhaps a bit humorously, this weekend that little guy is getting married to the granddaughter of the guy who built his dad’s restaurant.
So here we have the two families being tied together by two young people whose lineage and ancestry in our little town extends over two centuries together. We congratulate them. We wish them all the luck in the world. And we grant them Godspeed as they begin their new lives together, remembering and recalling the lives of their respective ancestors before them.
