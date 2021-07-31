by Otto Ringle
The other day, I received a very interesting letter from Bob Peno from Hackensack. Bob wrote about a trip that he and his wife made to Vladivostok, Russia, and while they were there they toured the Merchant Marine Building, where the monument of Jerry Faber’s Three Whales stands. However, they were very surprised to see that the original, chain-saw carving that Jerry created from a 300-year-old, trifurcated-branched, elm-tree was now covered with metal.
Bob recalled in this “Old and the New” column of April 7, 2021, when we talked about the story of the Three Whales.
He asked their guide why they had covered the monument with metal. The guide told them it was done to keep the wood from rotting. Bob questioned this, as he was certain elm-wood was very durable and it would be very doubtful that it would rot. Their guide replied in a very headstrong and obstinate voice, “I don’t know what your Minnesota winters are like, but our winters are very hard.”
When Bob repeated that elm-wood would not rot in the winter, no matter where it was, their guide walked away in disgust. Bob continued to surmise, “My guess is the original wood carving is in a private collection of some big, important official in the Russian government.”
Bob, I must confess, I was remiss in my column of April 2021, when I neglected to tell the rest of the story.
The last time I was in Vladivostok, I was returning from a reunion of our United Nations Command of the Military Armistice Commission in Panmunjom, Korea. While visiting the Truce Tables in Panmunjom, where we spent two years staring the Communists right in their eyes as we negotiated the Armistice Agreement, we met a citizen from Vladivostok whose name was Rimma Abrossimova. Rimma was also visiting the Truce Tables, she knew about the three whales, and she expressed a very strong desire to go to the United States with us and have us help her find a job here. As much as we would have liked to accommodate Rimma, it would be very difficult, as she would have to fill out an “Affidavit of Support,” which assures our government that (1) Rimma will not become a public charge in the United States; (2) somebody would have to be willing and able to receive, maintain and support her while she is in the United States, even to the point of depositing a bond if necessary; and (3) the bond and the guarantee would be binding for as long as Rimma remained in the United States, up to a maximum of three years. Unfortunately, none of us were willing to do that. However since that time, we have corresponded periodically and Rimma sent me the picture in the masthead of her standing next to Jerry Faber’s Statue of the Three Whales. As you can see, Jerry’s wood-carving has been covered with metal, and Rimma reinforced Bob’s guide’s report, when the guide said very emphatically, “Covering the woodcarving with metal was done so the wood would not rot!”
In the “Old and the New” column of April 2021, it was mentioned that the Walker Rotary Club extended a Charter to Vladivostok, and there was no mention of Rimma Abrossimova. However, Rimma was one of the members of the new Rotary Club in Vladivostok, when they reciprocated by coming to Walker and planting three Russian olive trees on the lawn alongside the Conservation Building. Unfortunately, all of the trees have died, but the spirit of “Friendship, Trust and Peace,” depicted by three Russian olive trees and the words carved on the base of Jerry Faber’s statue, linger on in the form of the new Rotary Club in Vladivostok and also in the metal statue that stands in front of their Merchant Marine Building.
So, that’s the rest of the story, Bob. Thank you very much for taking the time to read this column! Thank you very much for taking the time to tell the readers of your experience in Vladivostok. And thank you very much for reminding us to keep the spirit of friendship, trust and peace alive and well between the citizens of Vladivostok, Russia and the citizens of our little town of Walker! By the way, we still hear from Rimma Abrossimova periodically . She still lives in Vladivostok and is doing fine with her husband Alekandr and their two boys, Nikita and Dima. Rimma and Alekandr are both very good members of the Vladivostok Rotary Club; members in a spirit of friendship, trust and peace, the words carved on Jerry Faber’s gift to the citizens of Vladivostok over 30 years ago!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
